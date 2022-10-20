ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.

The Bear Hole Steering Committee of seven members is responsible for developing a Master Plan for the property to guide future decision-making related to administration and oversight, as well as uses of the property.

  1. Kevin Cote, Chair
  2. Kathy Breck
  3. Al Cabot
  4. Jennifer Dugan
  5. MaryRuth Kane
  6. Ed Shibley
  7. Joe Whalen
According to the Town of West Springfield, the Town Plan is a land management plan required by the conservation restriction that was finalized in 2021 to protect the property in perpetuity.

The Committee is seeking the following input from residents:

  • Primary goals/vision for the property
  • Inventory and assessment of biological, environmental, cultural, and recreational resources at the property
  • Land management goals and objectives (e.g., preservation and protection efforts, plans for improvements, site enhancement/restoration, or expansion of recreational opportunities)

Once the development of the Town Plan is complete, which is required by the Conservation Restriction, another public forum will be held for input regarding the Bear Hole Master Plan.

The meeting will be held on October 27th at 6 p.m. located in the Justin Morgan Auditorium on the second floor of Town Hall, 26 Central Street in West Springfield. Written comments can also be submitted to bearholesteeringcommittee@tows.org .

