Video Shows Fivio Foreign Experiencing Technical Difficulties During Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance (UPDATE)

Complex
Lil Baby Denies Saweetie Was Sitting in His Lap in Photo She Posted
The Shade Room obtained a clip from Lil Baby’s upcoming appearance on the Big Facts podcast in which he denies Saweetie was sitting in his lap in a photo she posted late last year. Asked if it was him “in that picture with Saweetie,” he immediately delivered a “nah”...
Complex
Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music Label Reportedly No Longer Part of Def Jam
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music imprint are no longer a part of Def Jam Recordings. Per The New York Times, a person close to Def Jam has said that G.O.O.D. Music is no longer affiliated with Def Jam. Ye’s contract as an artist with the label expired following the release of 2021’s Donda, although it’s unclear if he was expected to continue his partnership with his longtime label home prior to his recent anti-Semitic outbursts.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Complex
Travis Scott Denies Rumors He Was Hanging Out With Reported Ex, Rojean Kar
The Travis Scott rumor mill is alive and well. The Houston rapper has addressed the online gossip about him allegedly rekindling with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, while he’s still with Kylie Jenner. Scott took to his Instagram Story, telling his fans and followers, “It’s a lot of weird...
Complex
Watch Kendrick Lamar Big Steppers Tour Show From Paris on 10th Anniversary of ‘Good Kid, m.A.A.d City’
Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out Big Steppers Tour stop at Accor Arena in Paris is being livestreamed via Amazon Music and Prime Video on Saturday. “As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for,” Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of R&B and hip-hop, said in a statement released ahead of Saturday’s show. “It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be.”
Complex
Lil Uzi Vert to Launch Headlining Tour in 2023
Tour-hungry Lil Uzi Vert fans were given arguably the best news of the year on Monday. Per a press release that was shared with Complex, Uzi is set to launch a 20-city headlining tour in March 2023. Producing the tour, which marks Uzi’s first headlining run since 2018, is Live Nation. Ticket information and related details regarding the North American trek are set to be unveiled soon.
Complex
Talent Agency CAA Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Anti-Semitic Remarks
Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped Kanye West following his recent string of anti-Semitic remarks. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, the renowned agency has quietly made the decision to no longer work with Ye. According to a person who has knowledge of the situation, CAA ended its relationship with him on account of his embrace of anti-Semitism on both social media and in various interviews. The news comes not long after Balenciaga pulled the plug on its partnership with Ye, who tweeted that he intended to go “DEATH CON 3 on Jewish people” earlier this month.
Complex
Loyle Carner Returns With ‘Hugo’, His Third Studio Album
Three years on from his last album, Not Waving, But Drowning, Loyle Carner has just released his third album hugo. Besides a small handful of singles in 2020—solo cut “Yesterday”, “I Wonder Why” with Scottish soul-pop maestro Joesef, and “Let It Go” with Flatbush Zombies producer Erick The Architect and transatlantic electronic duo FARR—LC’s been a little quiet on the music front, working instead on various culinary ventures, but now he’s back and in a pretty massive way.
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Lil Baby’s Chart-Topping Album ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby has earned another No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 chart with It’s Only Me, Billboard reports. This marks the Atlanta native’s third consecutive album to debut atop the chart, following 2020’s My Turn and 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes, Baby’s joint offering with Lil Durk. It’s Only Me garnered 216,000 equivalent album units, 209,000 of which were streaming equivalent units, 6,500 from album sales, and 500 from track equivalent units, per Billboard.
