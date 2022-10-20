Video Shows Fivio Foreign Experiencing Technical Difficulties During Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance (UPDATE)

Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped Kanye West following his recent string of anti-Semitic remarks. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, the renowned agency has quietly made the decision to no longer work with Ye. According to a person who has knowledge of the situation, CAA ended its relationship with him on account of his embrace of anti-Semitism on both social media and in various interviews. The news comes not long after Balenciaga pulled the plug on its partnership with Ye, who tweeted that he intended to go “DEATH CON 3 on Jewish people” earlier this month.

20 HOURS AGO