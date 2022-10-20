The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and local voters have several decisions to make on this year’s ballot. From federal Congressional candidates to a local school bond, EBS compiled a voter guide for both Madison and Gallatin county voters in the community including high-level information for candidates in contested races. Absentee ballots for the primary election have already been mailed out and must be in the possession of the county by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, election day.

