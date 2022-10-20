Read full article on original website
Ugg May Have a Surprise Hit With Sneakerheads (and It's Not What You Think)
It started as a bold idea from an intrepid sneakerhead on Instagram: a pair of Salomon S/Lab XT-6 sneakers wearing a strange rubber outer layer. Based on the number of flame emojis in the comments section, it seems to be a hit. Not long after the original post, the popular streetwear account Hidden reposted the picture. Soon, it jumped platforms to TikTok, where the almighty algorithm did the rest. Several users began posting all sorts of sneakers wearing the rubber wrap, from Nikes and New Balances all the way to shoes from Yeezy and Rick Owens. One video of a wrapped pair of Nike Dunks raked in over two million views. So, what exactly was this thing?
Gucci and Palace Are Linking and Building
A breaking news alert, by way of the Italian luxury house Gucci and the British skate brand Palace: “Things are looking up.” That’s putting it mildly!. Gucci and Palace confirmed a few weeks’ worth of internet murmurs by officially announcing their upcoming collaboration on Thursday evening, tacking on another surefire hit to 2021’s lengthy (and yet still unraveling) string of blockbuster cross-brand partnerships. The project—which technically falls under the umbrella of Gucci Vault, the “experimental online store” creative director Alessandro Michele launched last year that’s home to some of the label’s recent cross-brand collaborations, plus curated Gucci vintage, some non-Gucci products, and various Web3-based initiatives—will include accessories and clothing (including Palace’s first-ever women’s ready-to-wear) that span both brands’ usual signifiers. Expect co-branded soccer jerseys and tracksuits, heritage leather bags shaped like Palace’s pyramidal Tri-Ferg logo with a Gucci tri-color strap, and several moto-inspired pieces (a major trend the past few seasons), including a literal bike designed with a third partner, the 101-year-old Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi.
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
174 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals: Shop the Prime Early Access Sale Before Its Too Late
Sometimes lighting does strike twice. Don't believe us? Take the best last-minute amazon prime day deals as an example. This year, the 'Zon decided to double down on its tentpole shopping event by introducing a sequel, and boy is it a doozy. But with the event coming to a close you're probably not just looking for any old Prime Day deals. You, friend, are looking for the absolute best last-minute Amazon Prime Day Deals as curated by a hyper-discerning GQ Editor. And you're in luck: Each year, we spend a sleepless night or two (and a couple of long days in between) unearthing exactly that—our very favorite picks from the Everything Store's annual deals extravaganza, delivered straight to the top of your inbox.
Raf Simons Throws a Rave—and Shows His Most Grown-Up Clothing Yet
Raf Simons was supposed to show his Spring/Summer 2023 collection during London Fashion Week back in September, almost certain to be a highlight among the solid schedule of Burberry, Halpern, and SS Daley. But Simons decided to cancel his show following the death of the Queen, and announced that he would instead unveil the collection during the Frieze art fair in October.
The Best Biodegradable Soap Is Safer for You and for the Environment
Your reasons for using the best biodegradable soap might differ from the next guy. Maybe you just need one for the weekend camping trip ahead, while somebody else has an all-encompassing eco-friendly approach to his shower caddy. But one thing is true for everyone: The best biodegradable soaps feel great on skin but also feel great from a consumerism point of view. They don't send toxic chemicals or plastic microbeads into the ecosystem.
The Beginner's Guide to Issey Miyake
For Issey Miyake, the quietly transgressive Japanese designer who passed away in August, everything began and ended with fabric. Through technical innovation and novel technique, his early work established him as a pioneer in the realm of material development. Alongside his textile director Makiko Minagawa, who helped bring Miyake's ideas to life in the ‘80s and ’90s, the designer proposed radical new ways to understand the clothing-making process, incorporating unorthodox materials like pineapple, bamboo, and jute, often treated with then-unusual plant-based dyes.
Peloton Bike Sale: The OG Peloton Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been
Now is the time to buy a Peloton bike. We're not just saying that because we care about you. For Amazon Prime Day, also called Prime Early Access, one of our favorite exercise bikes, the Original Peloton bike, is marked down an impressive $220, bringing it down to its lowest price ever on Amazon: $1,225.
J.Crew and Tracksmith Want to Put a Little Prep in Your Step
Right now, J.Crew can't miss. Since appointing Brendon Babenzien, the Supreme alum and current Noah co-founder, as creative director of its men's line, the mall brand mainstay has overhauled its offering, briskly selling through its inventory in the process. Next up? A surprise collaboration with Tracksmith, the Boston-based imprint that specializes in retro-doused running gear imbued with a serious performance bent. The neo-prep resurgence isn't a one-off phenomena–prep is back, baby, and it's coming for your workout kit.
This Sub-$400 Seiko Is a Wrist-Sized Slice of Zen
If you're in the market for a nice-looking watch that doesn't cost a fortune, there are plenty of solid options to choose from: sleek Casios, Timex repros, burly G-Shocks. On your search, you'll inevitably come across Seiko, whose reputation for crafting some of the highest quality watches on the planet has made the brand a perennial GQ favorite in the sub-$1,000 range. In the past, we've sung the praises of the Seiko 5 Sports, the Schwarzenegger-approved Arnie, and this budget-friendly alternative to the Cartier Tank—and that still doesn't come close to covering all of the Seiko models worthy of a spot on your wrist. Case in point: the brand's Presage Japanese Garden Collection SRPF51, a sub-$400 automatic dress watch that could easily pass for a timepiece quadruple the price.
With Another Far-Out Watch, Cartier’s Hot Streak Continues
Were any watchmakers having a better time than those working at Cartier’s London wing during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s? Channeling the free-wheeling and fun-loving Swinging Sixties, Cartier London took its most off-the-wall ideas and never bothered to smooth the edges. Literally: the watch that has become both a new celebrity favorite and auction superstar, the freakishly curvy Cartier Crash, came out of Cartier London in 1967. And a few years later, in 1973, the same branch designed and released the “Pebble” (or “Baseball”). One small problem: only six Pebbles were ever released.
Fall Is the Perfect Time to Swaddle Yourself in Velour
If you lived through the 2000s, you probably have a complicated relationship with velour. Maybe your associations with the fabric are tarnished by memories of bedazzled tracksuits with pithy catchphrases printed on the ass. Or maybe you remember velour more as an accent, a detail on a lapel or a pair of handcuffs (wink wink). So if you’re reading this with any preconceived hang-ups related to velour and velvet, its higher-end sibling, we’ve got big news: as a matter of natural law, velour and all its variations are back and better than ever.
How C.P. Company Became Your Favorite Brand's Favorite Brand
“You don’t actually know why,” says Paul Harvey, “but there are some things that you pick up and you can feel it—you can feel they’ve been made the right way—and I like to think that’s present in what we do with C.P. Company, to this day.”
The Great GQ Watch Survey
Welcome to the inaugural edition of the GQ watch survey. I started pulling this together because of the tremendous changes the watch world has gone through over the past couple of years. Most of those can be traced back to a single point: “Millions more people care about watches now,” said Eric Wind, Wind Vintage owner. That new mass of collectors made prices explode momentarily before they came slightly back to earth. More types of people—as in, not just wealthy white guys—are finally getting more involved. Taste is changing, too: collectors are embracing color, funk, and ambitious design more than ever before. To cover the enormous amount of shifting ground, I ask almost 20 of the most high-powered folks in the watch universe—dealers, watch-club founders, brand creators, auction-house specialists, podcast hosts, and mega-collectors—to help us understand the state of the watch world in 2022.
McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Toys Seem to Be Going for Many Thousands of Dollars on eBay
Earlier this month, McDonald’s released a new promotional product that it alluringly referred to as an “adult Happy Meal” in collaboration with the trippy-dippy, celeb-fave streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Each meal comes with your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets, medium fries, a medium drink, and one of four hallucinatory figurines, in the likeness of classic McD’s characters Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie, or Cactus Plant’s own smiley-faced Cactus Buddy avatar, wrapped in an opaque bag.
The Instagram-Famous Always Pan Is 25% Off Right Now (Plus 7 More Great Deals We Like)
The Our Place Always Pan might literally be the most famous cooking pan online. No, seriously. Head to the ’Gram and you’ll find the Always Pan in all its pastel glory like it’s an actual influencer. If you’ve ever wanted to figure out what all the hype is all about, there’s a great Our Place sale, which finds the popular piece of cookware marked down 25%.
