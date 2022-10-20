Read full article on original website
Fire Truck Hit By Car At Scene Of Serious Bucks County Crash: Officials
A fire truck responding to a serious accident on I-95 in Bucks County was hit by a passing car, authorities said. Fire officials in Bensalem responded to the scene of a crash on a southbound I-95 lane, south of Woodhaven Road, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, said the Cornwells Fire Company in a post.
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
sauconsource.com
Who Struck Parked Car, Left the Scene in Giant Parking Lot?
It’s a common fear among grocery shoppers. You leave your vehicle securely parked in a supermarket lot, only to return with your items and discover it smashed. Lower Saucon Township Police say that’s what happened to someone who was at the Giant food store at 1880 Leithsville Road Oct. 20, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect in the hit-and-run.
wrnjradio.com
Woman facing charges after found lying unconscious in McDonald’s drive-thru in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found lying unconscious in the drive-thru lane of the Hackettstown McDonald’s and became vulgar towards first aid members, police said. On Sunday, October 23, at around 8:47 p.m., police responded to McDonald’s,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
Suspect accused of head-butting and kicking 1 Easton cop, punching another
An Easton man on probation for carrying a gun without a license is back in county prison, accused of assaulting two Easton police officers. Khayri Altarik Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, is facing 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three counts each of simple assault and harassment, and single counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest in connection with an incident early Sunday morning on Washington Street in Easton.
State Police arrest man in connection to robbery
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that took place earlier this month. According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a Uni-Mart store on Oct. 13 after a man entered the store and began brandishing a samurai sword, demanding cash. […]
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
Woman arrested after standoff in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged after police say she threatened officers with a taser and barricaded herself in her home Sunday night in Jim Thorpe. Police responded to the 600 block of Center Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. for a report of a juvenile being threatened with a knife. […]
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left the driver of a dirt bike dead. The crash happened Friday night near 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue in Hunting Park.
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Who Died After Car Went Into Bucks County Creek ID'd
Authorities have identified a 56-year-old man who died after crashing his car into a creek in Bucks County. Michael Allan Fisher died after his SUV went into the Neshaminy Creek shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Saturday. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
CBS News
Car crashes into dirt bike, kills rider: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A collision between a Honda and a dirt bike in North Philadelphia ends fatally for the dirt bike rider. Authorities say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday at 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue. The Honda driver was making a left turn from Rising Sun Avenue...
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
