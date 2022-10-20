Read full article on original website
Dead by Daylight September Prime Gaming Reward Listed
Dead by Daylight's September Prime Gaming reward will disappear soon.
How to Earn the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin for OW 2
Blizzard revealed new Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2, giving players a chance at earning the Werewolf Winston legendary skin. Announced on Monday, players can earn multiple rewards by watching their favorite Overwatch 2 streamers. Starting Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. ET through Nov. 6 at the same time, earn the...
Pokémon GO Yamask Timed Research Explained
Pokémon GO's Yamask Timed Research event is for trainers looking to farm candy to evolve Yamask into Cofagrigus or catch the Spirit Pokémon in its shiny form.
Dead by Daylight Leak Reveals Next Chapter is a Collaboration with For Honor
Dead by Daylight is taking players into the world of For Honor! According to leaker account, DBDLeaks, Dead by Daylight is going to be receiving a new map that
Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB Streamer Additions Listed
Developers of Dead by Daylight have added new streamer options to the latest iteration (6.2.0) of their Public Test Build server. Dead by Daylight is described
Apex Legends Mirage Crafting Item Trick
A new trick has been recently discovered for Mirage mains in Apex Legends. A TikTok went viral from the account, mblohr, who showed off the hack to his friend. Though it is fairly easy, it does require some prior knowledge of the mechanics of the character. Players are able to...
Altered Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Giratina, in its Altered Forme, will be appearing in five-star raids from Oct. 20 at 10a.m. local time until Nov. 1 at 10a.m.
A Thousand Year Slumber Guide Pokémon GO
Tips and guide on completing the special research task a thousand year slumber in Pokémon GO.
Zorua Arriving in Pokémon GO
Details about Zorua a Dark-type Pokémon that is expected to debut in Pokémon GO in time for Halloween
Dead by Daylight Fall Sale Leak Explained
Dead by Daylight is one of the most well-known games when it comes to collaborations and sales. Just recently, Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil partnered together to release a new DLC.
Which Legends Have the Best Win Rate in Apex Legends
The website used for these statistics lists five legends as the best to use in Apex Legends. Apex Legends features over 20 different legends to choose from, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles. While there are no two legends who are alike, there are some legends who shine brighter than others. Apex Legends Status is a website that compiles data from the top 100 Apex Predators on each platform and puts them in a list of which legend is performing the best, as stated in their FAQ section.
Does Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Have Crossplay?
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed allows for crossplay, but there are some steps you may need to take before you can access the feature.
Dead By Daylight Chapter 25 Leaked Cosmetics
Dead By Daylight seems to have some of its cosmetics leaked for its upcoming Chapter 25 release
Apex Legends Prime Gaming Fuse Fireball Bundle: How to Claim
The Apex Legends Fuse Fireball Bundle went live Oct. 20 as a free pack for Prime Gaming members to claim through Amazon Prime. Numerous game companies offer things like game keys, special loot and more through Amazon's Prime Gaming service, and Respawn Entertainment is among them. In the 15th content drop between the two companies, the next unique Apex Legends content bundle is now available to claim.
Dead by Daylight Halloween Event Haunted by Daylight Revealed
Dead by Daylight's Halloween event, Haunted by Daylight begins Oct. 11 and brings new cosmetics in addition to a free weekend.
Modern Warfare 2 Safe Codes: Full List and Locations
Looking for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II safe codes? Look no further. In the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, there are a total of three known hidden safes that players can open to ultimately earn the "Gentleman Thief" achievement/trophy. Here's a breakdown of how to open all of the hidden safes in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign.
