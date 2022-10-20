Minot State POWER Center creates opportunities for all

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A center at a local university helps optimize individual growth with campus engagement, community involvement, and success inside the classroom.

Providing Opportunities With Enhanced Resources, also known as the POWER Center at Minot State, is a student support center.

From tutoring to job shadowing, the POWER center gives students who are either first-generation college students, have disabilities, or come from low-income backgrounds a chance to experience all college has to offer.

“Seeing these students be successful to see them through to graduation. It is just amazing, the students are so talented and they have so much energy and so much ambition, that it is really neat to help them along their way,” said Minot State University POWER Center Director, Katy Allers.

MSU students who meet any of the three requirements are encouraged to apply to the POWER Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.