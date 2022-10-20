ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina

Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Walkers fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by taking one step at a time

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - People across the state are moving one step at a time to end Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association - East Carolina Chapter invited residents of Craven County and the surrounding areas to walk in solidarity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. Saturday morning, over 100 people participated in the walk at Union Point Park in New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF

ECU football picked up a statement victory on Saturday night beating UCF 34-13 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Pirates with three big turnovers in the first half and they all lead to points. They got a field goal from Andrew Conrad to go up 3-0.
ORLANDO, FL
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!. 5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. She is super friendly and loving. She has been spending some time in a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/22, Flor De Dalia Catalan to Cecilio Aparicio Brigido. 9/21, Sonia Serafin Martinez to Alfonso Rodriguez. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 9/23,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WITN

Forum introduces Martin County candidates to community

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County residents, school board candidates and county commissioner candidates all came together Monday for a forum. While candidates for county commissioner and the school board were there, a large portion of the focus was on the sheriff’s race between Martin County Sheriff Democrat Tim Manning and his opponent unaffiliated Marvin Hilliard.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23

Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy