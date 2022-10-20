Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
WITN
ECU football with a short week to prepare for BYU, hopes to carry over success
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is feeling great after winning at home over Central Florida on Saturday night 34-13. Everything a day earlier this week for the Pirates including media availability. ECU coming off back-to-back home conference wins over Memphis in 4 overtimes, and a dominating performance against UCF...
Trunk-or-treat event to be held by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an event called “Heroes of the Night!” The event will be held this Friday. This will be a trunk-or-treat event that will allow the officers to hand out candy to all the citizens who show up. It will be from 5 – 8 […]
Food Lion Feeds gives back to communities facing hunger with Kinston event
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A helpful event that gives back to communities is coming to Kinston. On Saturday, the Kinston Yam Gleaning will take place at the Cunningham Research Farm, located at 200 Cunningham Rd. in Kinston. The event will be set up by Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds program, which looks to […]
WITN
Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
WITN
Walkers fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by taking one step at a time
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - People across the state are moving one step at a time to end Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association - East Carolina Chapter invited residents of Craven County and the surrounding areas to walk in solidarity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. Saturday morning, over 100 people participated in the walk at Union Point Park in New Bern.
WITN
Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF
ECU football picked up a statement victory on Saturday night beating UCF 34-13 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Pirates with three big turnovers in the first half and they all lead to points. They got a field goal from Andrew Conrad to go up 3-0.
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!. 5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. She is super friendly and loving. She has been spending some time in a...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
WITN
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
WITN
Beirut Memorial remembers the lives lost in bombing nearly 40 years ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines, sailors, and soldiers killed by the 1983 Beirut bombing during the Lebanese Civil War were remembered today. It was nearly 40 years ago when 241 people were killed after a bomb hit a housing building. Retired General Al Gray was the 29th commandant of the...
WITN
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/22, Flor De Dalia Catalan to Cecilio Aparicio Brigido. 9/21, Sonia Serafin Martinez to Alfonso Rodriguez. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 9/23,...
Several people targeted in North Carolina shooting that damaged cars, homes, police say
Scotland Neck police said they're investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting Friday night.
wcti12.com
Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WITN
Forum introduces Martin County candidates to community
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County residents, school board candidates and county commissioner candidates all came together Monday for a forum. While candidates for county commissioner and the school board were there, a large portion of the focus was on the sheriff’s race between Martin County Sheriff Democrat Tim Manning and his opponent unaffiliated Marvin Hilliard.
WRAL
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
