NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
NBC Sports
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick on the starting quarterback going forward: “We just finished the game”
It was a strange night for the Patriots, in more ways than one. And they’ll now be picking up the pieces on a short week before the first of two 2022 meetings with the resurgent Jets. Quarterback Mac Jones started. After an interception, he was benched for Bailey Zappe....
NBC Sports
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
Video shows Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes address Chiefs players after Sunday’s win
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: I’m not worried about this squad
The Packers lost their third straight game on Sunday and are now 3-4 on the season, which has plenty of the team’s fans worried about what the future holds for this year’s club. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t dust off one of his old chestnuts and tell people to...
NBC Sports
Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point
You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports. Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
NBC Sports
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds
The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
NBC Sports
Joe Burrow goes off as Bengals beat Falcons
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the finest games of his NFL career today against the Falcons, throwing the ball with ease and racking up huge passing numbers as the Bengals led from start to finish. Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards, with three touchdowns and...
NBC Sports
Jourdan Lewis out for year after Lisfranc injury
The Cowboys beat the Lions on Sunday, but they lost a member of their secondary in the process. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was carted to the locker room after hurting his foot while intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter. According to multiple reports, the injury will end Lewis’ season.
NBC Sports
Broncos sign Marlon Mack
Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new NFL home in Denver. The Broncos are signing Mack off the 49ers’ practice squad, and he will fly to London with the team to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, his agents told Adam Schefter. Denver has been trying to...
NBC Sports
Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve
The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence: To come up short this many times early in the season is frustrating
The Jaguars nearly beat the Giants with a last-second play on Sunday but came up a yard short of a game-tying touchdown with Trevor Lawrence‘s 16-yard pass to receiver Christian Kirk. After starting the season 2-1 with a pair of promising victories over the Colts and Chargers, the Jaguars...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Aiyuk looking inward at mistakes in loss to Chiefs
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday that was riddled with self-inflicted setbacks. Brandon Aiyuk believes fixing these issues needs to start at practice. The third-year receiver understandably was upset after the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, especially considering the 49ers' skill players...
NBC Sports
Broncos place Mike Boone on injured reserve
The Broncos put another running back on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that Mike Boone will miss at least the last four games after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets. Javonte Williams was already on the list after tearing his ACL earlier this season.
