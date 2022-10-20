ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance, AL

Vance woman killed in Wednesday crash, Alabama troopers say

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
A 66-year-old Vance woman died after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Tuscaloosa County, according to Alabama troopers.

Joy H. Green was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Alabama 216, about a mile west of Woodstock.

Green was a passenger in 2015 Chrysler 200 that was being driven by a 16-year-old, troopers said. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

GREENE COUNTY CRASH:Second person dies in Greene County crash, Alabama troopers say

Troopers said the Chrysler 200 was involved in a collision with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 35-year-old Daniel Carmichael of Lakeview. Carmichael's Silverado then struck a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Pamela Young, 46, of Brookwood, according to troopers.

No further information was available. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division will investigate the crash.

