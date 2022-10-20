Bears' injury report is clean, and Justin Fields is 'feeling better' after rough loss last week

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields wasn't listed on the team’s injury report Thursday, a positive sign after he dealt with pain in the aftermath of Chicago's loss to Washington on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field.

Fields explained that the Bears’ mini-bye break allowed him to heal after that loss, in which he was hit 12 times and evaluated for an injury. Fields admitted after that game he was dealing with pain.

“I’m definitely feeling better each and every day,” Fields said Thursday as the Bears began their preparation to play the Patriots on Monday night.

The Bears’ injury report was clean Thursday. Out in New England, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday. The Patriots haven't announced whether Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe will start Monday.

The Bears (2-4) and Patriots (3-3) kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday at Gillette Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

