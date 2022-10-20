'It's bittersweet': Taunton field hockey seniors reflect on career

While winning is always a positive, it isn't everything in high school sports. While the memories of results may fade over time, the lessons in teamwork, development of leadership skills and the friendships forged in afternoon practices and road game bus rides are long lasting, and that certainly is the case for Taunton field hockey.

The Tigers honored their seven members of the Class of 2023, Brooke Bell, Kaysie DeMoura, Sophia Hoye, Kaia Leonard, Sydney Moreton, Thal Nogueira and Caelen O'Leary, Wednesday as part of their annual Senior Night ceremony and while they fell to Attleboro in a close Hockomock League contest, their love and respect for each other on and off the field never wavered.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, $1 will get you a 6-month digital subscription.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!