Ypsilanti, MI

WWII American Rosie the Riveter Association hosts a birthday celebration

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Rosie the Riveters were known for being hardcore kick-butt tough stuff. While the men typically fought in World War ll, Rosies were working hard in the factories creating parts for the battlefield.

It's that tough stuff that got Clara Doutly to age 101, and, on Thursday, fellow Rosies helped her celebrate that milestone.

Going back to the roots

The Bomber Restaurant on East Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti aka the hub for everything Rosie, hosted the event Thursday afternoon. Model airplanes sat high on the ceilings and hung from ceiling. War attire, maps and pictures sat on the walls, reminiscent of a vintage diner brimming with stories waiting to be told.

"I just want to thank God for letting me see another day," said Doutly.

It was the perfect location for Doutly's birthday celebration. The table was decorated with a red polka dot tablecloth, and red and white flowers sat on top. Guests wore polka dot-inspired fabrics and brought cards and gifts for the birthday lady.

Many spoke highly of Doutly and were just proud to be there celebrating her life.

Johanna McCoy, the owner of Bomber Restaurant, w hich is only 11 minutes away from Willow Run Airport,said that the Rosies love coming to the restaurant and she adores being able to host them.

"We call ourselves the modern-day Rosies," said McCoy. "With these guys, and how wonderful they are with my girls, we all just feel like family. We get invited to any of their functions, that they have off-property, and then we invite them to come here as often as they can."

The relationship between the Rosies and the restaurant began a couple of years ago.

"We started a Rosie Riveter day on Palm Sunday, probably four years before COVID started," said McCoy. "Then we would celebrate it every year and we get the Rosies to come in and they just love to be together."

McCoy, who has been the owner for 30 years, said that she enjoys treating the Rosies to a meal on the house when they come by.

"I just want to emphasize how important it is for us to celebrate these people while they're still here," she said. "We can learn so much from them and they've got their wits about them. They know and can tell us so much and I don't think we capitalize on it as much as we should. I'm just happy to have them here."

Friends turned into family

Doutly was all smiles for the celebration. She wore blue jeans, a blue sweater, and a red polka dot hat paired with a tier with "101" on it. Her long-term friend, caregiver Katie Moylan, said that Doutly is like a grandmother to her since she has no family and Doutly has no children.

The two met in 2014 through St. Patrick Senior Center in Detroit where Doutly is from and currently lives. Moylan often volunteered there and met Doutly. Moylan received an email through Ford Motor Co. about a competition regarding folks dressing up as Rosie the Riveter to break a Guinness World Record.

More: Rebel Nell partners with Michigan Humane for latest accessory collection

More: When the neighborhood smells like sewage: What to do

"I printed off the email, took it down the following Saturday, went to Clara, and said, "Did you tell me you're a Rosie?' She said, 'I am,' so I said, 'Well, you don't really know me, but you want to do this?

"From there, we got our costumes together, and God put us together," said Moylan. "We've been together ever since, she has no children, and I have no parents. She still lives on her own, I care for her, I make sure bills are paid or laundry is done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTFOS_0ignIlLd00

Last year, Moylan hosted Doutly's birthday in Detroit . Doutly's actual birth date is Oct. 21, 1921. Doutly originally attended Cass Technical High School but she ended up leaving to go work as a riveter on B-29 bombers at Briggs Manufacturing in Detroit, she never got to finish her diploma. That all changed last year in 2021 because during her 100th birthday celebration, Cass Tech presented her with an honorary degree.

Moylan and Doutly also have a bench named after them on Belle Isle because during the pandemic they would often go sit and sit with coffee and donuts.

" I know, I was put here to take care of her," said Moylan. " I wouldn't want anyone else doing this job, she's happy, She's healthy. She's on cloud nine right now, she really is and she's got just stories. She can remember things from 70 years ago and it's amazing to me."

What is the American Rosie the Riveter Association?

Jeannette Gutierrez, president of the Michigan Willow Run chapter, said they are always honored to host these events for the members.

"It is an incredible honor to celebrate Clara's 101st birthday with her and to gather members of her great generation, the Rosies, the defense workers, the World War II veterans, all of these people stepped up to help us win World War II" said Gutierrez. " We are committed to showing them our gratitude while they're still alive to receive it and they like nothing more than to be with each other. We like nothing more than to honor and celebrate that."

American Rosie the Riveter Association was founded in 1998, their purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women, and volunteer women during World War ll. They promote cooperation and fellowship among members and their descendants and work to further advancement in the workplace ad loyalty to our nation.

"Our goal is to create fellowship for the original Rosies, and also for rosebuds," said Joy Rose, the recording secretary for the Willow Run chapter. "Rosebuds are direct descendants of the original Rosies and original Rosies would be women who worked during World War ll on the homefront."

The Michigan Willow Run Chapter follows the same standards, they host events, participate in parades, and also are often speakers. They are also always seeking additional members who may be a Rosie or a descendant. For more information about the chapter, go to: arrawillowrun.org .

