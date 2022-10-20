ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard SACKED after his team are easily beaten at Craven Cottage... with Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic netting either side of Douglas Luiz's red card, before late Tyrone Mings own goal rubs salt in wound

By Matt Barlow
 4 days ago

Steven Gerrard is a fighter not a quitter. This much we knew from a playing career famed for its superhero rescue missions and stoppage-time salvage operations.

Unfortunately, that particular cry of defiance has lost its credence. Undermined by the astonishing events downstream a few hours before Aston Villa performed their own impression of a shambolic mess about to give up on their leader.

Fulham were excellent, give them credit, but Villa slithered from bad to worse. Lucky to be only one down at half-time, they lost their discipline in the second half and were reduced to 10 men for the final half-hour when Douglas Luiz was sent off for headbutting Aleksandar Mitrovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wYvq_0ignIkSu00
Aston Villa's dismal defeat at Fulham was the final act of Steven Gerrard's managerial reign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AVxE_0ignIkSu00
Villa went into the match struggling and were booed off by their own fans at the final whistle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOwAt_0ignIkSu00
Fulham - without a win in three matches before Thursday - were superb at Craven Cottage

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 6.5; De Cordova-Reid 6.5, Diop 6, Ream 6, Robinson 7; Palhinha 7, Reed 7 (Cairney 73); Kebano 7 (Wilson 84), Pereira 8.5 (Harris 87), Willian 8 (James 74); Mitrovic 8 (Vinicius 84).

Subs: Rodak, Tosin, Duffy, Mbabu

Goals: Reed 36, Mitrovic 68 (pen), Mings OG

Bookings: None

Manager: Marco Silva 7

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Martinez 7; Konsa 5.5, Bednarek 5 (Cash 46, 5), Mings 5, Young 6; McGinn 6, Luiz 5, Ramsey 6 (Archer 81); Bailey 5 (Buendia 58, 5), Ings 5, Watkins 6.

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Nakamba, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Archer

Bookings: Bailey, Mings,

Manager: Steven Gerrard 5

Referee: Michael Oliver 6

Attendance: 23,508

Then they crumbled further, conceding a Mitrovic penalty and an own goal by Tyrone Mings, which summed it all up.

Disgruntled Villa fans turned on their manager, jeered him from the pitch at the final whistle and chanted for him to go.

‘We’ll see what happens,’ said Gerrard before leaving Craven Cottage. ‘Football is in my DNA and quitting is certainly not. The performance was miles away from what I wanted, what I expected, what I stand for and I understand the fans’ frustration.

‘The reality is it’s not good enough for this club. You know and I know I’m in a very difficult position right now.’

True enough. Less than 90 minutes after the final whistle came confirmation he was gone, sacked less than a year into the job, with Villa teetering outside the Premier League’s relegation zone by virtue of scoring more goals than Wolves.

Perhaps most painful for Gerrard was the bitter disappointment followed flickers of encouragement in defeat against Chelsea on Sunday. He made one change to the team, with Jan Bednarek in for his first Villa start to combat the aerial presence of Mitrovic, and moved Ezri Konsa to right back.

Emi Martinez made saves to deny Willian and Andreas Pereira as Fulham started with great energy and intensity. Perhaps they detected the visitors were afraid and devoid of confidence.

Mitrovic headed over and an attempt from distance by Pereira took a heavy deflection, dipped and was only narrowly over.

Willian pulled a corner back to the edge of the penalty area where Pereira met it on the volley. His sweet effort fizzed through a crowd, clipped another Villa player and went wide.

From the corner, Mitrovic arrived at the back post, unmarked at the end of an arcing run. The Serbian forward looked sure to score as he sailed through the air. His header was firm and beat Martinez but Mings was on the line to block it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FViOS_0ignIkSu00
Harrison Reed slammed a shot into the net on the half-volley in the 36th minute of the match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJAMP_0ignIkSu00
The Fulham midfielder celebrated his opening goal with his jubilant boss Marco Silva (right)

Gerrard looked on anxiously. For 25 minutes, Villa found it impossible to escape to the safety of the other half of the pitch. Fulham’s hustle forced them into mistakes.

Villa resisted but they looked far from solid. Martinez made another save, pushing over a free-kick by Pereira, and came to gather a couple of crosses before Ollie Watkins forced Bernd Leno into action.

But Villa were punished for their progress as Pereira sprang Fulham on a threatening counterattack. Martinez saved to deny Willian but their resistance was broken nine minutes before the interval.

Pereira’s corner was punched clear by the Villa goalkeeper to Harrison Reed, alone on the edge of the box. Reed brought the high ball under control with his first touch, and slammed it into the net on the half-volley with his second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UFTO_0ignIkSu00
Mitrovic slotted home his eighth goal of the season after Matty Cash handled inside the box
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9vdX_0ignIkSu00
Fulham wrapped up the scoring when Tyrone Mings turned a Neeskens Kebano cross home

Home fans at Craven Cottage taunted Gerrard by singing about getting sacked in the morning and the away fans shifted uneasily, as the mutinous mood spread through their ranks.

Villa, at least, summoned a reaction. Leno saved from Danny Ings and Watkins but almost leaked a second as Neeskens Kebano, Willian and Mitrovic all went close.

It made for breathless entertainment, though this was little consolation for Gerrard as he strode past a barrage of boos from the away end as he returned to the dressing rooms at half-time.

He abandoned the Bednarek plan at the interval. Matty Cash came on but little changed. Ings wasted an excellent chance to equalise, heading tamely at Leno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvJUI_0ignIkSu00
Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was sent off in the second-half for a foul on Aleksandr Mitrovic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hiy2r_0ignIkSu00
Gerrard was sacked just hours after the game with Villa's owners to target a statement hire

Then came the red card for Luiz, stupidly engaging off the ball with Mitrovic.

‘I’ve got no complaints with the decision,’ said Gerrard. ‘It’s really frustrating. There’s still a lot of time left at 1-0 to get back and win the game. That moment of madness cost us. The mountain gets higher to climb.’

Gerrard was trying to send on Leander Dendoncker to restock his midfield when referee Michael Oliver penalised Cash for handball.

Villa claimed the ball was struck so fast and from such close quarters that the full back had no chance, but the rule is flawed and, once given, there was no VAR reprieve.

Mitrovic scored from the spot. Not his finest penalty, squeezed under the body of Martinez, but enough to celebrate his eighth of the season.

An own goal by Mings, deflecting a cross by Kebano cross past his own ‘keeper, proved the final significant act of the Gerrard era at Aston Villa.

