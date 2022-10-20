ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Elon Musk's lofty goals came back to bite him again — and it's only going to get harder from here

By Tim Levin
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLhtL_0ignIf3H00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucZK5_0ignIf3H00
Elon Musk.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

  • Tesla reported lackluster earnings for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday.
  • Some analysts question whether Tesla has enough demand to grow sales 50% each year.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains optimistic about Tesla's plans and said it's on its way to an "epic end of year."

After years of gangbusters sales and rocket-ship growth, Tesla is facing intense questions about whether demand for its vehicles is slowing.

If you ask Elon Musk, buyers around the world are still clamoring for every single Model 3, Y, S, and X the company can build. But disappointing third-quarter results have left some analysts wondering whether Tesla can keep growing sales at the pace Musk promises given obstacles like inflation, a slowing economy, and growing competition.

Tesla has reiterated numerous times the ambitious goal of increasing car sales by at least 50% annually for the foreseeable future. Earlier this year, Musk predicted that Tesla would ship out 1.5 million cars in 2022, a 60% jump over 2021, thanks to new factories in Texas and Germany.

Those bold targets came back to bite the Tesla CEO when the company reported lower-than-expected deliveries for the July-September period. During the quarter, Tesla produced roughly 22,000 more vehicles than it sold, raising questions about demand and sending shares tumbling .

Tesla blamed the shortfall on logistics snafus rather than an inability to find buyers and said it expects to come up short of the 50% goal this year. Musk said "there weren't enough boats, there weren't enough trains, there weren't enough car carriers" to transport new Teslas from factories to customers.

But the gap between cars produced and sold fueled doubts among some Wall Street analysts about Tesla's ability to continue meeting Musk's aggressive growth targets due to both demand and supply constraints.

"Tesla's awful quarter is the latest sign that growing macroeconomic uncertainty is having some impact on demand for its electric vehicles. The EV maker faces several near-term headwinds, including accelerating inflation, rising raw material prices, Covid lockdowns in China, as well as the ongoing global chip shortage, and various supply chain issues," said Jesse Cohen, a senior analyst at Investing.com .

Economists are increasingly convinced that the US is heading toward a recession.

In a note to investors, bearish JPMorgan analysts said they "remain cautious on valuation, particularly in the context of lofty unit volume growth expectations."

"We continue to see risk to guidance for +50% annual unit volume growth over time (in some years more, in some years less), including given higher prices, higher interest rates, an increasingly tapped-out consumer, and given the paucity of new model introductions," they added.

Even industry watchers normally optimistic about Tesla's prospects said the carmaker needs to convince investors that interest in its vehicles isn't flagging.

"The bullish narrative is clearly 'hitting a rough patch' as Tesla must now prove again to the Street that the robust growth story is running into a myriad of logistics issues as opposed to demand softening with EV competition coming all angles around the globe," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

Tesla is facing fiercer competition than ever before as experienced automakers flood the market with new electric models and startups mature. Even as it's accelerated its own sales, Tesla has been losing share of the electric market as EV sales ramp up globally.

Musk conceded that "demand is a little harder than it would otherwise be" due to "a recession of sorts" in China and Europe and rising interest rates in the US. Still, he projected optimism about Tesla's future.

"Knock on wood, it looks like we'll have an epic end of year," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy