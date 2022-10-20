ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Garland police exchange fire with man that entered home illegally and wouldn't leave

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
GARLAND, TX (1080 KRLD) - Garland police shoot a man they say illegally entered a home, and wouldn't leave.

This all happened at home on Echo Drive on the northeast side of the city. Police say they got a call from the homeowner that a man was in the house, who was not supposed to be there and he wouldn't leave.

When police arrived they found the patio door open. When officers entered, they found a man, later identified as 43-year-old Matthew Waldrop, sitting on the coach with a gun next to him.

Police says the man picked up the gun and fired at officers. They fired back striking the man. He says the man was taken to the hospital, no word on his condition.

Police believe the man may have been the ex boyfriend of someone who lived in the home.

No officers were injured during the incident.

KRLD News Radio

