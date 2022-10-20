Read full article on original website
Two business officials square off Nov. 8 for spot on Kent County Board of Commissioners
KENT COUNTY, MI — Two executives from area companies are squaring off for a spot on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Voters in the Kent County Board of Commissioners ninth district will have the choice to reelect the incumbent Republican, Matt Kallman, or choose a challenger Democrat, Chip LaFleur, in the Nov. 8 election.
2 face off for new Hispanic majority district on Kent County Board
WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.
Incumbent Republican Kent County commissioner facing Democrat challenger for District 8 seat
KENT COUNTY, MI — Kent County Commissioner Dan Burrill is facing a challenger for a seat on the board of commissioners seat representing part of the city of Wyoming. Burrill, a Republican, is running against challenger Democrat Jennie Chatman. District 8, as redrawn as part of the redistricting process...
Two newcomers vying for seat on Kent County Board in 3rd District race
KENT COUNTY, MI - Two challengers will face off Nov. 8 in a race to represent Kent County’s 3rd District. Democrat Janalee Keegstra will face Republican Jennifer Merchant in the November general election for the county board seat representing a portion of several Kent County townships. Incumbent Kent County...
Kent County commissioner faces nonprofit leader for 2nd District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will face a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 2nd District. Republican incumbent Tom Antor and Democrat challenger Rebecca Diffin will compete in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the Grand Rapids area.
6 candidates seeking 2 seats on Reeths-Puffer school board
MUSKEGON, MI — Six candidates are competing for votes to gain two open spots on the Reeths-Puffer School District board of education in the Nov. 8 election. Three of the candidates in the election are incumbents, meaning at least one incumbent will lose their seat. Those incumbents include board president Kim Bramer, secretary Susan Blackburn and trustee Timothy Wheeler.
Longtime Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt to retire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt announced Monday, Oct. 24, that he will retire early next year. He has spent nearly 40 years in public service, including the last 22 as Wyoming’s city manager. His retirement will be effective Feb. 16. The city expects to...
Grand Haven school board race has 7 candidates running for 4 open seats
GRAND HAVEN, MI – There are seven candidates running for four open seats on the Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education this November. The Grand Haven school board has two, six-year seats up for grabs, as well as two partial-term seats that voters will fill in the Nov. 8 general election.
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
Police officer’s court hearing in killing of Patrick Lyoya makes courthouse security a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and the police officer charged with killing him are expected inside the Kent County Courthouse this week for a key court hearing in the murder case. While security always is important inside of a courthouse for cases where emotions run high,...
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
9 candidates vying for 4 Rockford Public Schools board seats in Nov. 8 election
ROCKFORD, MI — Voters in the Rockford Public Schools district will elect four candidates to its school board in the Nov. 8 election. Nine candidates are competing for four seats – one seat is a partial term ending in 2024, while the other three seats are for full four-year terms.
Caledonia school board guaranteed to have at least 2 new faces after November election
CALEDONIA, MI – The Caledonia school board is guaranteed to have at least two new members next year as two current trustees are not seeking reelection after their terms expire at the end of this year. In the Nov. 8 general election, voters will select three candidates from a...
Contempt findings upheld against West Michigan restaurant owner who defied pandemic orders
HOLLAND, MI – The state Court of Appeals upheld contempt findings against Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the restaurant owner who defied orders to cease operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals panel said Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, argued that orders to halt operations were improper. But, she...
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
2 Michigan destinations on list of most beautiful small towns in America
The United States is home to some of the greatest and grandest cities in the world, but it’s the small-town hidden gems that truly make it a destination. And according to a recent article published by the travel and lifestyle publication Architectural Digest, two of the best small towns in America are in Michigan.
‘I just feel like a number’: Students want more empathy from educators in pandemic aftermath
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As a high school student, sometimes Terrell Daniels Jr. feels like the only things adults care about are his test scores. With students feeling so much pressure to score high on their tests and “catch up” after two pandemic years, the Union High School junior said those pressures can put a damper on his excitement to learn.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
