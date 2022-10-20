WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO