Ottawa County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

2 face off for new Hispanic majority district on Kent County Board

WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

6 candidates seeking 2 seats on Reeths-Puffer school board

MUSKEGON, MI — Six candidates are competing for votes to gain two open spots on the Reeths-Puffer School District board of education in the Nov. 8 election. Three of the candidates in the election are incumbents, meaning at least one incumbent will lose their seat. Those incumbents include board president Kim Bramer, secretary Susan Blackburn and trustee Timothy Wheeler.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
STEVENS POINT, WI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘I just feel like a number’: Students want more empathy from educators in pandemic aftermath

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As a high school student, sometimes Terrell Daniels Jr. feels like the only things adults care about are his test scores. With students feeling so much pressure to score high on their tests and “catch up” after two pandemic years, the Union High School junior said those pressures can put a damper on his excitement to learn.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
