50 Awesome Entries From The Fremont Harvest Festival Hay Art Competition
I don't know how I've never heard of the Fremont Harvest Festival but I will definitely be checking it out next fall. One of the big reasons why I want to check it out is the Hay Art Competition. How The Fremont Harvest Festival Hay Art Competiton Worked. The public...
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better
Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
No Money! No Problem! Here are Some Cheap Halloween Fun Events To Do In West Michigan
It's Halloween week! With the spooky holiday being next Monday, it is crunch time to figure out what you will be doing and where you will be going. Some of the costs of the Halloween festivities are expensive! However, I found some cheap (even FREE) options you can do to still have fun this Halloween.
Michigan’s Three-Day Haunted House Tour Kicks Off In Grand Rapids
For anyone who loves haunted houses and spooky attractions, sometimes November can bring a sense of sadness as the local attractions shut down for the season. But this year's biggest haunted house tour in Michigan takes place the first week of November. What is Michigan's Biggest Haunted House Tour?. While...
Watch Pros Carve a Massive 1300 Pound Pumpkin Downtown Grand Rapids
This Friday watch as professionals create a massive work of art out of a GIANT 1,300-pound pumpkin downtown Grand Rapids!. Artists from Ice Guru Events will be showing off their skills at Rosa Parks Circle October 28th, starting at 3p.m. Michigan-based chef Randy Finch and his team of ice artists...
Advice From The Locals: How To Make Friends In West Michigan
As a Michigan transplant, it has been extremely hard to find my community. Whenever you move to a new place, it may be hard to find people that you connect with if you do not have anyone else in the area to help you out. Thankfully, I am not alone....
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 21-23, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. We have some outside activities you can participate in as well as some indoor events. There is everything from lights and music, to comedy, concerts, the Muppets, a haunted car wash, Halloween activities, and even something for the dog!. Runs Through Sunday, November...
How Long Do you Have To Clear Your Sidewalk After It Snows in Grand Rapids?
Not to quote Game of Thrones, but... Winter is coming to West Michigan. And with winter comes piles and piles of the cold, fluffy, white stuff we're all familiar with. It's fun to make snowmen, and throw a few snowballs too, but eventually, we all have to deal with the one inarguably worst part of snow: clearing our drive ways and sidewalks.
Should South Haven Start Allowing Food Trucks Year Round?
Food Trucks and the shore at Lake Michigan seem to go hand in hand. They allow local entrepreneurs to bring their dishes and treats to a group of hungry and happy people without having to afford costly waterfront property. But a possible future ordinance in South Haven could allow them to hang around year round.
Cheers: Grand Rapids Planning To Add Two New Social Districts
There aren't many things we would consider an overall positive when it comes to the pandemic. But when the city of Grand Rapids decided to allow the redistricting of businesses and restaurants downtown to welcome social districts, everyone won. If you haven't visited downtown Grand Rapids in recent years, you...
Want Trick or Treaters This Year? Add Your Home To NextDoor’s Treat Map For Grand Rapids!
Every year, the app Nextdoor releases its Nextdoor Treat Map. However, for their 10th anniversary, they are adding something new!. "the interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."
Queer-Owned Beauty Bar Opens To Help Grand Rapids Residents Share Their Inner Beauty With The World
The west side of Grand Rapids has upgraded in an inclusive way!. Located at 940 West Fulton Street, BLND Beauty Bar (pronunced blend) has officially opened its door to help share Grand Rapids residents' inner with the world. The owners, Jess Carae and Ris Ma are challenging the stuffy idea...
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections
Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which permanently closed earlier this month. The existing building is set to...
New Coffee and Cocktail Lounge Opening In Alger Heights Next Week
Grand Rapids' Alger Heights neighborhood is welcoming a new spot to grab coffee and cocktails!. Earlier this year, we told you that two current Alger Heights business owners planned to open a new beverage lounge - and now they've announced a soft opening. Sip Coffee and Cocktails to Hold Soft...
WOW! These Unpopular Opinions May Have You Thinking Differently About Grand Rapids
Reddit is known for its controversial threads and the ability to hide behind your opinions. It is no different when it comes to venting about the city you live in. Grand Rapids is not safe from the venting sessions on Reddit. There is a whole thread of conversation solely about...
Ready for Hilarious Family Fun? The Globetrotters are Coming Back to Grand Rapids!
It's been a tradition for many years that the Harlem Globetrotters visit Grand Rapids, and this next year is no different because their baaaack!!. The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 just announced their World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, January 22, at 2PM, and you'll be able to grab your tickets soon!
Is Grand Rapids a Presidential Visit Kind of City? Sometimes!
This is a fun bit of history because Grand Rapids has historically been one of Michigan's leaders in attracting politicians running for national office and bringing their campaigns here. But, what happens after they're elected? Do they come back?. Of course, we are so proud to be the home of...
