Holland, MI

98.7 WFGR

Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better

Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?

This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Should South Haven Start Allowing Food Trucks Year Round?

Food Trucks and the shore at Lake Michigan seem to go hand in hand. They allow local entrepreneurs to bring their dishes and treats to a group of hungry and happy people without having to afford costly waterfront property. But a possible future ordinance in South Haven could allow them to hang around year round.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Want Trick or Treaters This Year? Add Your Home To NextDoor’s Treat Map For Grand Rapids!

Every year, the app Nextdoor releases its Nextdoor Treat Map. However, for their 10th anniversary, they are adding something new!. "the interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections

Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

