2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gets New Infrared Edition, More Power, And AWD

Revised hybrid powertrain outputs 134 horsepower (+13 hp) and 156 lb-ft of torque (+10 lb-ft) The Toyota Corolla Hybrid arrives for the 2023 Model year with some new tricks up its sleeves, the most important being an upgrade to its hybrid system and the addition of all-wheel drive to the hybrid lineup. A car that's excelled for decades on the idea that simplicity and reliability win the day, and Toyota seems to be taking a stab at energizing its image. The Corolla lineup has expanded substantially in its current 12-generation, now including the Corolla Cross and sporty GR Corolla. But it's the hybrid that stands to gain the most from its 2023 round of updates.
Autoblog

2023 Toyota Highlander Review: Definitely go for the hybrid

The 2023 Toyota Highlander remains a strong three-row SUV choice, if you choose the hybrid. It's amazingly efficient, delivering 35 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. Not only is it a huge advantage over the conventional gas-powered Highlander, it represents a huge advantage over virtually every other SUV in its class.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Supra With 156,000 Miles Is Worth More Than A New One

A brand new, modern manual transmission-equipped, A91 generation Toyota Supra will run you $56,845 MSRP. This one, with 155,674 miles, is worth almost an entire Toyota Corolla more, and it's certainly seen better days. This car sold on Bring a Trailer earlier this week, with the hammer falling at $74,778.
CarBuzz.com

Longtail Honda Civic del Sol Is A Supercar, Limousine, And Pickup All At The Same Time

Although there are no official rules for a good ol' automotive mash-up, it usually helps when the cars involved fall into similar segments, such as this Toyota MR2 and Porsche Boxster sports car combo. You're also likely to end up with something better if the underpinnings mesh well with the looks, as was the case with this awesome, old-school Ford pickup which came with Raptor underpinnings and Bronco styling.
CarBuzz.com

BMW Supercar Could Arrive With A 1,340-HP Quad-Motor EV Powertrain

What's the one thing BMW M fans have been wanting for years? Well, aside from a design that doesn't offend everyone around them, BWM M fans want a supercar - at least, that's what every M fan on the internet would have you believe. So it stands to reason that in the 50th year of its existence, BMW M would celebrate its motorsport heritage and release its second-ever bespoke M model, a spiritual successor to the M1…and build an SUV.
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
