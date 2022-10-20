Revised hybrid powertrain outputs 134 horsepower (+13 hp) and 156 lb-ft of torque (+10 lb-ft) The Toyota Corolla Hybrid arrives for the 2023 Model year with some new tricks up its sleeves, the most important being an upgrade to its hybrid system and the addition of all-wheel drive to the hybrid lineup. A car that's excelled for decades on the idea that simplicity and reliability win the day, and Toyota seems to be taking a stab at energizing its image. The Corolla lineup has expanded substantially in its current 12-generation, now including the Corolla Cross and sporty GR Corolla. But it's the hybrid that stands to gain the most from its 2023 round of updates.

6 DAYS AGO