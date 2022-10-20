ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Emmy-Winning Actor Leslie Jordan Dies at 67

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on "American Horror Story" and becoming a social media star during the pandemic, has died at the age of 67, his spokesman confirmed. Jordan, known for his diminutive 4' 11" height and who appeared in "Will & Grace," "The Cool...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Creepy True Story Behind ‘The Watcher' on Netflix

Sometimes, home is where the horror is. That's certainly the case on Netflix's "The Watcher," starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Broaddus, the new owners of a stately home in the New Jersey suburbs who can't believe their good fortune. Until the first letter arrives. Feeling...
WESTFIELD, NJ

