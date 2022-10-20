Read full article on original website
Related
Nunzio Campanile’s revamped Rutgers offense does just enough to beat Indiana: Here are changes he made
Nunzio Campanile had a little under two weeks to prepare for his debut as Rutgers’ interim offensive coordinator; not enough time to completely change the offense, but enough to tweak some of his predecessor’s philosophy. With a fully-healthy quarterback room — a luxury Sean Gleeson did not have...
Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Reacts To The ALCS Sweep
When he's calling games for YES Network, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay has to toe the company line a bit. But when Kay is on his ESPN Radio program, the gloves can come off. Today, they did, as the veteran broadcaster lambasted the Yankees following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2022 ALCS.
World champion New Rochelle cheerleader dies unexpectedly
According to his obituary, Eric Ortiz was just 30 years old when he died on Saturday.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s expansion continues in New York with new club opening Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 47th location in New York on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 232 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Monday. The 100,592-square-foot club will be located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. “Our team can’t wait...
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor. “The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul
Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
New Greenburgh BJ's Club On Route 119 Announces Opening Date
A new BJ's Club set to open in Westchester County has announced its opening date. The new club, located in Greenburgh at 399 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), will open on Friday, Oct. 28, BJ's officials announced. The store will sell items such as fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household...
Long Islander wins $1 million Powerball ticket; jackpot rises to $610 million
A second-prize Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Albertson.
Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. It doesn't matter...
Lessons learned from 40 years in the priesthood | Faith Matters
The Sisters of Charity educated my mother, Grace, at St. Bridget’s, Jersey City, and impacted her life. Those same sisters expelled me from kindergarten at St. Joseph’s, Jersey City, and changed my life. After sitting out that year, I enrolled in Holy Rosary School, down the hill in...
travelnoire.com
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
Updated winter 2022-23 forecast has more of New York state getting above-average snow, but NYC spared
The New York City area is in for a warmer than average 2022-23 winter season, according to forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Predication Center. The Center released the updated winter outlook on Thursday. The forecast covers the three winter months of December, January and February.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
sbstatesman.com
Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races
Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC restaurant maven takes shot at snapping string of flops at prime Midtown spot
The new, hottest corner on the Manhattan restaurant scene isn’t in NoMad or Tribeca, but in the heart of reviving Midtown. Leading eatery operator Simon Oren is taking over the long-vacant Wayfarer space in the Quin Hotel — a breakthrough for the high-energy intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 57th Street, where Oren’s yet-unnamed place will hold down the northwest corner.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
637K+
Followers
80K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0