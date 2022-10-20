ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Reacts To The ALCS Sweep

When he's calling games for YES Network, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay has to toe the company line a bit. But when Kay is on his ESPN Radio program, the gloves can come off. Today, they did, as the veteran broadcaster lambasted the Yankees following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2022 ALCS.
BRONX, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s expansion continues in New York with new club opening Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 47th location in New York on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 232 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Monday. The 100,592-square-foot club will be located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. “Our team can’t wait...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor. “The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul

Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
WANTAGH, NY
travelnoire.com

Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud

The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
sbstatesman.com

Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races

Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC restaurant maven takes shot at snapping string of flops at prime Midtown spot

The new, hottest corner on the Manhattan restaurant scene isn’t in NoMad or Tribeca, but in the heart of reviving Midtown. Leading eatery operator Simon Oren is taking over the long-vacant Wayfarer space in the Quin Hotel — a breakthrough for the high-energy intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 57th Street, where Oren’s yet-unnamed place will hold down the northwest corner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
637K+
Followers
80K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy