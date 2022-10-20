Read full article on original website
Related
Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?
Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
US Home Price Index Likely To Decline By This Much in August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 90 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August is scheduled...
US Stock Futures Down; Big Tech Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday after all the three major indices recorded their best week since June. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August...
Will Low Liquidity And Challenging Markets Lead To More Debt Restructurings?
The cannabis equity capital market is highly challenging: For the first 42 weeks of 2022 only $72.5M of equity issues were closed by the U.S. Cultivation & Retail sector compared to $2.03B for the same period in 2021. We screened the 61 companies in the Viridian Credit Tracker database with...
Short Seller Says They're Vindicated (Again) On This Defensive Stock
In a short report initiated April, 1 2020 with two accompanying updates, Spruce Point Capital Management warned that WD-40 Company WDFC is widely misunderstood and believed to be defensive, but in reality faces both long- and short-term secular pressures. "In April 2020 we warned that WD-40 would not be recession...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
Why This Market Analyst Expects Santa Claus Rally To Take S&P 500 Back To August High
The market staged a strong comeback last week thanks to some better-than-feared earnings reports. The rebound has set tongues wagging about a potential inflection point. Why Yardeni Expects Santa Claus Rally: The S&P 500 Index could be making another bottom right around the June lows, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told CNBC.
Benzinga
This Real Estate Brokerage Believes The Residential Housing Market Is In Peril and 'Winter Is Coming'
Rising home mortgage interest rates, a lack of seller inventory and still high home prices have thrown the residential real estate industry and investment strategies into a tailspin. With the average national home mortgage interest rate nearing 7.5%, many question the logic behind residential home investment for the foreseeable future....
Recap: MSCI Q3 Earnings
MSCI MSCI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSCI beat estimated earnings by 4.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.85 versus an estimate of $2.72. Revenue was up $43.54 million from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Hercules Capital
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hercules Capital HTGC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.12 versus the current price of Hercules Capital at $13.6326, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Benzinga
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that Stonebridge Advisors LLC ("Stonebridge"), investment sub-advisor for FPF FPF (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for financial professionals and investors. To listen to the update, click on the following link:. The update will be available Wednesday,...
Dow Rises 1.5%; Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 1.50% to 31,547.65 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 10,972.47. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.38% to 3,804.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Here are several analyst calls reported before markets opened Tuesday morning.
Traders More Optimistic Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the investor sentiment after the US stocks recorded gains on Monday. All the three major indices recorded gains on Monday, extending gains recorded last week. Investors are now awaiting earnings results from big tech companies including, Microsoft Corporation MSFT...
Click Here To Learn When The Markets Are Going To Bottom
A classic sign of a turnaround in the markets is when the VIX — inverse index to the broad market S&P 500 Index — climbs over 40. For the uninitiated, short-term options on the S&P 500 are used to calculate the VIX. The higher the option prices on the index, which raises the implied volatilities and the VIX, the more uncertain the market is.
SAP Registers 5% Revenue Growth Aided By Cloud, Software Momentum
SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to €7.84 billion at constant currencies. Cloud revenue increased 25% Y/Y to €3.29 billion at CC, driven by double-digit growth across the SaaS and PaaS portfolios. Software licenses and support revenue declined 9% Y/Y to €3.42...
Polaris: Q3 Earnings Insights
Polaris PII reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Polaris beat estimated earnings by 14.84%, reporting an EPS of $3.25 versus an estimate of $2.83. Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last...
Medical Properties Trust Drops To 4-Year Low, Underperforms Benchmark
Real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust Inc. MPW not only dropped to a new four-year low, it also underperformed the benchmark Real Estate Select Sector SPDR XLRE last week on both daily and weekly looks. Birmingham, Alabama-based Medical Properties invests in healthcare facilities. With a low price-earnings ratio...
Market Volatility Increases Ahead Of Big Earnings Results
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors assessed impacts of downbeat economic data. Data from S&P Global showed a contraction in business activity for the month of October, increasing prospects that the Federal Reserve could start slowing the pace of rate hikes. Shares of Tesla TSLA dropped 1.5% on...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0