ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Game Postponed After Player's Tragic Death

On Saturday afternoon, a college football game was officially postponed following the tragic death of a player. Camdan McWright, a freshman on the San Jose State football team, passed away earlier this week. According to multiple reports, McWright was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a school bus.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News

Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
The Spun

Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral

High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants To Buy Into 1 NFL Team

NBA legend Magic Johnson has spared no expense in adding several sports franchises to his portfolio. But there's one NFL team that he would like to add. According to Semafor, Johnson is interested in buying a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. To that end, the NBA legend is already in talks with investors to obtain a minority share in the franchise from principal owner Mark Davis.
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Quinn Ewers This Saturday

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been really efficient for the majority of this season. With that said, he had a bad day at the office this Saturday. Ewers finished Saturday's game against Oklahoma State with three interceptions. He completed just 38.8 percent of his passes. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, Ewers'...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Commanders Announce Unfortunate Decision On Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders are officially going to be without Carson Wentz for several weeks. Wentz suffered a broken ring finger on his throwing hand in a win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13 and had surgery to repair the injury earlier this week. On Saturday, the Commanders placed the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
637K+
Followers
80K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy