College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
College Football World Reacts To Utah Cheerleader Video
College football players and coaches aren't the only ones who show great emotion on the field. Last week, a Utah cheerleader went viral on social media for his wild faces during the game. "This Utah cheerleader has the spirit fingers of a young Sparky Polastri. P.S. If you get that...
College Football Game Postponed After Player's Tragic Death
On Saturday afternoon, a college football game was officially postponed following the tragic death of a player. Camdan McWright, a freshman on the San Jose State football team, passed away earlier this week. According to multiple reports, McWright was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a school bus.
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News
Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week
Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
College Football World Believes Major Coach Should Be Fired
Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies suffered yet another disappointing loss on Saturday night. The Aggies, ranked high in the preseason on the back of a top recruiting class, fell to 3-4 on the season following Saturday night's loss to South Carolina. Fisher has close to a $100 million...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News
The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral
High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants To Buy Into 1 NFL Team
NBA legend Magic Johnson has spared no expense in adding several sports franchises to his portfolio. But there's one NFL team that he would like to add. According to Semafor, Johnson is interested in buying a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. To that end, the NBA legend is already in talks with investors to obtain a minority share in the franchise from principal owner Mark Davis.
Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message About Quinn Ewers' Role Moving Forward
This Saturday's game against Oklahoma State didn't go very well for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. He threw three interceptions in a losing effort. Not only did Ewers toss multiple interceptions, he struggled mightily with his accuracy. The former five-star recruit completed just 19-of-49 pass attempts. Despite how poorly Ewers played...
College Football World Blasts Jimbo Fisher After Suffering Yet Another Loss
This season continues to unravel for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. On Saturday night, Texas A&M fell short to South Carolina on the road. This is the third loss in a row for Texas A&M. Considering the Aggies entered this season with championship expectations, it's shocking to see...
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Quinn Ewers This Saturday
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been really efficient for the majority of this season. With that said, he had a bad day at the office this Saturday. Ewers finished Saturday's game against Oklahoma State with three interceptions. He completed just 38.8 percent of his passes. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, Ewers'...
Commanders Announce Unfortunate Decision On Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders are officially going to be without Carson Wentz for several weeks. Wentz suffered a broken ring finger on his throwing hand in a win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13 and had surgery to repair the injury earlier this week. On Saturday, the Commanders placed the...
