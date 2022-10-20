Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
Man charged with attempted murder after couple went on alleged crime spree, targeted victims in Lawrence County
A Russellville couple is charged after an alleged crime spree in Lawrence County.
WAAY-TV
Madison County suspect found hiding in Tennessee home after chase sends deputy to hospital
A suspect who escaped from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday was found Monday hiding in a Tennessee home. The deputy ended up in Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. William Corey Haston, 45, was pulled over at Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard on Sunday night for...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head. Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend. Bailey’s dismembered body was found by...
themadisonrecord.com
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam
ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
WAAY-TV
POLICE: Madison man facing drug charges following search warrant
A Madison man was arrested during a search warrant on Friday. The Madison Police Department SWAT Team seized about two pounds of methamphetamine and various other controlled substances. The search warrant was conducted on Shelton Road at the request of the North Alabama Drug Task Force. 41-year-old Christopher L. Jefferson,...
weisradio.com
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let the. m...
WAAY-TV
Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
WAAY-TV
1 child injured after car strikes golf cart in Madison
A wreck involving a car and golf cart has left one child injured in Madison. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident Monday evening. Webster said two children were driving their golf cart in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard when a car struck the cart.
Pregnant woman killed in Limestone County accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
WAFF
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A pregnant woman was killed in an early morning crash in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over. According to the Limestone County Coroner, a pregnant woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Rd. south of highway 72.
radio7media.com
Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL
A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.
Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County
A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after "multiple complaints" throughout October.
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence
One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
Suspected DUI Causes Significant Damage to Centennial Memorial Park
Anniston, AL – A single vehicle crash has caused significant damage at the Centennial Memorial Park at 225 East 17th Street in Anniston. At approximately 4:00 pm the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate the reports of the crash. Upon arrival they located a white Ford SUV driven by Franklin Henderson, 74, of Anniston. […]
Suspect shot by Decatur Police officer released, taken to Morgan County Jail
The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month has been released from the hospital and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
WAAY-TV
New app keeps Morgan County students safe in the classroom
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office now uses an app to keep students safe in the classroom. The application TangoTango uses wi-fi and turns a cell phone into a two-way radio. Now, school resource officers can use that app to communicate directly with other deputies and Morgan County dispatch. Before, because...
Man drowns after falling out of boat near Guntersville, body recovered
Multiple agencies assisted in the recovery of a drowning victim at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Guntersville. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, the man recovered was around 50-years-old. However, the victim’s name will not be released until the family is notified. The incident occurred in the Honeycomb...
Alabama: Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
Comments / 3