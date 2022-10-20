Read full article on original website
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s “Just-in-Time” evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard opens temporary hub, warns against recreational boating
Hurricane Ian washed away the U.S. Coast Guard base of operations on Fort Myers Beach. Now, they are setting up shop in the Cape. The only people allowed to visit the Horton Park and Boat Ramp right now are Coast Guard members, using the boat ramp in Cape Coral as its new hub after Moss Marina on Fort Myers Beach was destroyed.
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for housing insurance funds
People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. That’s because before the storm inventory was down some 70%. Simply put,...
WINKNEWS.com
New FEMA location at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach
A new FEMA location opens at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach. Saturday is the first-day FEMA is at the new location and they will be here there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any assistance questions. FEMA has also announced that federal support for hurricane recovery is...
WINKNEWS.com
Rebuild SWFL Instagram page brings young volunteers together to clean up after Ian
A group of young adults started an Instagram page to get volunteers into hard-hit communities to help clean up after Hurricane Ian, rebuilding Southwest Florida one neighborhood at a time. The group Rebuild SWFL posts clean-up sites, dates and times on its Instagram page, then people just show up. WINK...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism rebound after Ian
Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday
An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
WINKNEWS.com
People at the North Fort Myers shelter are upset about its condition
People staying at the North Fort Myers shelter are upset because they say nothing is being done about the missing ceiling tiles, lack of soap, and unsanitary conditions. Hurricane Ian left many people without homes and some of those people are at the shelter in North Fort Myers. WINK News...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding
WINKNEWS.com
Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter
Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
Facing South Florida: Debris removal in Lee County
Jim takes a trip to Lee County to investigate a debris removal contract that would astronomically raise the rate to haul debris outside the county.
WINKNEWS.com
Early voting for 2022 midterms begins in Southwest Florida
On Monday, people who live in Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, and DeSoto counties can cast early votes in the 2022 primary election. Voters from Collier and Glades counties will have to wait a few more days. The first early votes were cast in Charlotte County, where polls opened at 7 a.m.
cohaitungchi.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)
Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
Corps of Engineers warns of fraudulent Blue Roof contractors
A 16-digit number could be your key to identifying fraudulent repair contractors claiming to represent Operation Blue Roof.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres fire investigating storm debris fires at Veterans Park
The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is investigating two fires that began in storm debris on Sunday night. According to the fire department, the fires happened at Veterans Park. Firefighters say they arrived and found two piles of storm debris engulfed in flames. While putting the fires out,...
High rises after Hurricane Ian
Several weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents of high-rise buildings are now getting a better sense of the next steps in determining if their buildings are safe.
