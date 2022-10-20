ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard opens temporary hub, warns against recreational boating

Hurricane Ian washed away the U.S. Coast Guard base of operations on Fort Myers Beach. Now, they are setting up shop in the Cape. The only people allowed to visit the Horton Park and Boat Ramp right now are Coast Guard members, using the boat ramp in Cape Coral as its new hub after Moss Marina on Fort Myers Beach was destroyed.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to apply for housing insurance funds

People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Housing market in Collier County since Ian

The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. That’s because before the storm inventory was down some 70%. Simply put,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County tourism rebound after Ian

Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday

An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes

San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter

Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Early voting for 2022 midterms begins in Southwest Florida

On Monday, people who live in Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, and DeSoto counties can cast early votes in the 2022 primary election. Voters from Collier and Glades counties will have to wait a few more days. The first early votes were cast in Charlotte County, where polls opened at 7 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)

Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres fire investigating storm debris fires at Veterans Park

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is investigating two fires that began in storm debris on Sunday night. According to the fire department, the fires happened at Veterans Park. Firefighters say they arrived and found two piles of storm debris engulfed in flames. While putting the fires out,...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy