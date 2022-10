A postal worker stole nearly $400,000 in tax refund checks that were being sent by mail to Florida residents, according to the Department of Justice. Kevin Mark Streeter, Jr., 38, of Tampa, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida.

