ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Raymond Moody being evaluated at state prison before being permanently assigned

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvfPM_0ignGQGC00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing Brittanee Drexel in 2009 is now being evaluated at a state prison, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Raymond Moody, 62, was taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, where he’s being evaluated before he’s permanently assigned to a prison, according to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

How investigators linked Raymond Moody to the death of Brittanee Drexel

Moody will remain at the facility for one to two months, which the spokesperson said is common for all male inmates.

Moody will be “evaluated for medical, mental health, education and other issues,” according to the spokesperson.

Drexel, who was from Rochester, New York, disappeared on April 25, 2009, while she was on spring break with friends in the Myrtle Beach area. Authorities said her cell phone last pinged that day near the Charleston and Georgetown county line.

Her remains were found on May 11 in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township in Georgetown County.

Read our full coverage of the Brittanee Drexel case here

Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was given a life sentence on the murder charge and 30 years each on the remaining charges, which the judge ordered to be served consecutively.

Moody was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice on May 4 in Georgetown County, but he initially was named a person of interest in her disappearance in August 2011. That charge was dropped in Wednesday morning’s hearing.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Authorities announced additional charges on May 16 after saying that Drexel’s remains had been identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Broad River corrections worker arrested for trafficking meth

The South Carolina Department of Correction's (SCDC) Inspector General released arrest warrants Monday for a food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges. Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and providing contraband to prisoners. Da'Sant was also fired from his job.
COLUMBIA, SC
106.3 WORD

Officials: Escaped inmate had hit list

Authorities say, a now captured inmate who escaped an Upstate jail last month, had what they described as a “verbal hit list”. Union County Officials report, that David Paul Strickland had a list of about 40 people he wanted dead.
UNION COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident

SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
WIS-TV

Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting. RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

85K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy