Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO