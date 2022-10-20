Read full article on original website
M. Honcho
4d ago
You can catch as many as you want but can only keep 5. Big difference from this false reporting.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Tennessee from Land Big Fish.
West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
220-pound Black Bear killed by car in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
How ‘mulching’ leaves impact the environment
As the leaves begin to fall, an easy first approach is to get rid of the leaves, but there are some reasons to think twice before 'mulching' or throwing them away.
TDA: Most of Tennessee in elevated fire danger ahead of cold front, burn permits restricted in most counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Monday that most of the state was at an elevated danger for fires. They said burn permits are restricted in most counties in the state. With a cold front moving in, they said gusty and sustained winds ahead of any...
WSMV
Advocate pushes for states to adopt trailer registration system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is drawing attention to the fact that some types of trailers in Tennessee do not need a registration, and he explains how this rule is now helping some thieves. The Tennessee Department of Revenue lists a number of trailers that do not require a...
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated
Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
wilsonpost.com
Deer collected for CWD testing at Lebanon park
With deer season underway, for the second year a locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours....
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge. The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on...
PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday’s record low. To compare how low the water is […]
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
EPA to hold community meetings for New Tazewell residents on Tuesday over ethylene oxide emissions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency will host several public forums to share information about ethylene oxide emissions and risk information impacting the New Tazewell community at Walters State Community College on Tuesday. The EPA is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from commercial sterilizer facilities...
WBIR
Tennessee football brings record-breaking sales for businesses on Cumberland Ave.
Tennessee football is bringing record-breaking sales for businesses on Cumberland Avenue. They said they have to take on more staff to prepare for the crowds.
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Cedars of Lebanon State Park – Tennessee
While visiting my friend Amy in Tennessee, we took a trip to explore Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This park is about 40 minutes east of Nashville. We headed to the back of the park first. The first trail that we checked out was the Limestone Sink Trail which is .4 mile loop. This trail had several unique rock formations!
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
