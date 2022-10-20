ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

M. Honcho
4d ago

You can catch as many as you want but can only keep 5. Big difference from this false reporting.

Tennessee Lookout

West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River

John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBIR

Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
KNOXVILLE, TN
John M. Dabbs

Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated

Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Deer collected for CWD testing at Lebanon park

With deer season underway, for the second year a locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours....
LEBANON, TN
WBIR

Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge. The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday’s record low. To compare how low the water is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Cedars of Lebanon State Park – Tennessee

While visiting my friend Amy in Tennessee, we took a trip to explore Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This park is about 40 minutes east of Nashville. We headed to the back of the park first. The first trail that we checked out was the Limestone Sink Trail which is .4 mile loop. This trail had several unique rock formations!
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
