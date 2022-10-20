Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
Peoria Police investigate city’s 22nd homicide, 1 person dead on the south side
UPDATE: (1:29 a.m.) Police responded to the 200 block of South Saratoga Street, near West Johnson Street and South Richard Pryor Place, around 7:40 p.m. Monday night to the two round ShotSpotter alert. As previously reported, Police Chief Eric Echevarria said shots were fired on South Saratoga Street, and a...
Man identified after early Saturday morning homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man pronounced deceased after a shooting early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Couriaun L. Atkins, 23, of West Lincoln Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly, according to an autopsy. Harwood says no further information is being...
BPD investigating attempted carjacking, shooting at grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington police are looking for “multiple suspects” after a morning attempted carjacking that resulted in shots fired. Sergeant John Fermon said the attempted carjacking occurred around 8 a.m. near the HyVee along Veteran’s Parkway. Multiple suspects attempted to steal a car containing a single passenger. During the struggle between the victim and suspect, shots were fired, according to Fermon.
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
Gasabuddy: ‘Seasonal’ gas price decline should continue into fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of fuel around Peoria and the nation continues to fall. GasBuddy’s 148 station survey around the River City shows the average price has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week - now averaging $4.26 per gallon. This makes gas...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in custody after deputies say a man was fatally shot Sunday in Ohio, Illinois. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent in the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Ohio, Illinois, according to a media release.
St. Jude honors WEEK-TV employee for decades of service
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A longtime employee at WEEK-TV was honored by St. Jude for his longtime service to the organization. Steve Shaw got his start with the very-first St. Jude Telethon in 1978. And to this day, he’s been sharing the stories about St. Jude’s patients and families...
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
Pekin City Council fires city manager over mayor’s objection
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Pekin City Council Monday night fired City Manager Mark Rothert, but Mayor Mark Luft was opposed to the idea. The council took the vote in open session after meeting for about 1 1/2-hours behind closed doors in executive session. Rothert has held the job since 2018.
Peoria Indian community celebrates ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Asian-Indian community celebrated the end of the Hindu new year with their annual Festival of Lights. Also called Diwali, it’s a celebration centered around reflection and removing negativity from one’s life. It commemorates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It’s one of the biggest and most important holidays in Indian culture.
BART MCNEIL: Bloomington man’s fight for innocence can move forward, not the way he hoped
Mclean County (25 News Now) - After several months of delay, another step forward for a Bloomington man’s fight for innocence, but not the way his legal team had hoped. McNeil has been claiming his innocence since day one, and hopes new evidence discovered in recent years will allow his legal team, including the Illinois Innocence Project, to prove he didn’t kill his daughter. However, this recent decision is not something McNeil and his cousin Chris Ross are agreeing with.
Bus Tour brings Democrats to Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) As we close in on Election day itself, prepare for a lot of shouting. Monday it was the Governor, JB Pritzker in Peoria at the Labor Temple, as part of a national teacher’s union “Bus Tour” hitting at least 10 states over a 20-day period.
From mild and breezy to soggy!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday morning begins mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers have been moving through northern Illinois and could bring a sprinkle or two this morning, however much of the area is expected to remain dry today. A mostly cloudy, breezy, and above average Monday is on tap, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather will persist until this evening, when rain chances will become more likely.
