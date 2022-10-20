Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas ( KETK ) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas.

The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m.

No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out of the vehicle. CHRISTUS EMS and the Texas Department of Public Safety were at the scene. The fire department also used two engines and a wildland apparatus.





