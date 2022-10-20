Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Kiko Martinez saving his last bullet for Jordan Gill
Dangerous veteran Kiko Martinez looks to reignite his career when he challenges Jordan Gill for the European featherweight title at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. Martinez, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring at 126 pounds, is grateful for the opportunity coming off losing his IBF title to Josh Warrington earlier this year and he knows victory is imperative.
The Ring Magazine
Mauricio Lara drops Jose Sanmartin twice, scores third round TKO in Mexico City
Mauricio Lara wasted no time in getting rid of the game but overmatched Jose Sanmartin, dropping him twice in round 3 to score a stoppage in that same round on Saturday at Plaza de Toros in Lara’s hometown of Mexico City, Mexico. The referee waived the featherweight bout off...
The Ring Magazine
Alycia Baumgardner says she could have looked even better against Mikaela Mayer
As soon as Alycia Baumgardner arrived home in Detroit, Michigan, last week, the newly minted Ring and unified junior lightweight women’s world champion got a chance to bask in Chick-fil-A, laundry and her split-decision victory over previously unbeaten Mikaela Mayer at the O2 Arena in London on October 15, which she has watched numerous times.
Comments / 0