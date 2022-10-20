ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Midnight game releases return to Mercer County GameStop

By Andrea Rollins
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ToHb_0ignFsod00

PRINCETON, WV ( WVNS ) — During the Covid-19 pandemic, many exciting events around the area and the world came to a halt and what people viewed as normal and consistent in their lives stopped.

When and where to watch your favorite Christmas movies in 2022

Midnight video game releases where fans of different series came together to share their excitement over a franchise were one of the many things to disappear. Princeton GameStop was one of the most popular local places for residents to gather for these releases.

Without them, the store saw a huge difference in sales. GameStop manager Darrell Miller says that while he cannot speak for the company as a whole, he felt as though he experienced quite the difference.

“Obviously midnight releases drive more excitement. And that leads to a lot more foot traffic in the store. With Covid, all that was gone. The last few years have felt empty compared to what we used to do.”

GameStop manager Darrell Miller

Miller says that, now that things have improved and Covid is less of a threat, he’s hopeful about the release of an extremely popular title getting a midnight release in November.

“I do think the new ‘Pokemon’ games are going to drive lots of new and old customers into the store and I have already seen an increase in business due to this title. Because there are also lots of extra items for guests to pick up while they’re buying the game, I believe that’s [‘Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’] one that will really drive revenue up.”

GameStop manager Darrell Miller
Yu-Gi-Oh’s creator confirmed to have died saving others from a riptide

Miller says that the employees of the store are very excited for this upcoming release and are looking forward to seeing new and old customers alike coming together to enjoy something together as they did prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The title will be released on November 18 th of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Turkey Hunting Season Hurt by Supply Chain Issues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fall Turkey Hunting season is underway in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. However, several obstacles keep many hunters from enjoying the season. Supply chain issues led to a reduction in ammo used to hunt turkeys. Ronnie Wood, President of Flat Top Arms, spoke about how this impacts hunters. “They’ve had […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County veteran brightens community with Halloween display

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One veteran in our area is pulling out all the stops this Halloween and giving drivers who pass by a spooky surprise. Gregory Saunders is a 75-year-old retired Marine veteran and railroad worker. Saunders takes holidays serious and lights up the community with his décor every season. He said it takes […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Young eagle rescued in Monroe County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local avian rescue center, Three Rivers Avian Center, reported a young eagle was saved by a Natural Resources officer and is now in their care. On Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 Natural Resources police officer J.C. Wheeler rescued the eagle in Monroe County near the Summers County line. The eagle was […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVU Tech gets All Glammed Up

Raleigh County, WV (WVNS)– WVU Tech held its inaugural Glam Night Out at the Resort at Glade Springs. Emceed by our very own 59News anchors Izzy Post and Logan Ross, the event was a fashion show with the goal of raising money for Golden Bear Athletics. WVU President Gordon Gee was in attendance, along with […]
GLADE SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

The return of Railroad Days welcomes new and old vendors

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, October 23, 2022 was the final day of Hinton Railroad Days. The event made a triumphant return after a two-year absence. Dozens of vendors, new and old, lined Temple Street. For many, the return of Railroad Days is a great sight to see. Kay Payne, a veteran vendor of twenty-plus years, […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

O’Kill Con brings frights to Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A very scary comic con took place in Oak Hill on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The cleverly named “O’Kill” Con featured vendors from around the region selling many horror-related items. Also present were actors who appeared in horror movies, including two who played icons of the genre: Bob Elmore, who […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

River Road in Ronceverte closed due to accident

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch report today, October 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30p.m. a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident. One car has been reported to be flipped on its roof causing the road to be closed. Deputies are on scene and have reported no known injuries. River Road remains closed […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

Just in! Handmade fair-trade stockings at Cathedral Café!

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Cathedral Café and Book Store, located at 134 S Court Street in Fayetteville has a new item for the holiday season that everyone wants to grab! The handmade fair-trade stockings are a beautiful and wonderful gift for the holidays and can be filled with stocking stuffers such as a café mug, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill put on 9th Annual Halloween Festival

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Oak Hill kicked off its ninth annual Halloween Festival at Oak Hill Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022 New this year is a coffin race event offering $200 and a trophy to the winner A scavenger hunt for painted rocks was held for the second straight year. And to top it […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

“A Christmas Carol” auditions set for October 26, 28, 2022

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s that time of year, time for Theatre West Virginia to put on “A Christmas Carol.” The well-loved tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to the Raleigh Playhouse stage in December. Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill said auditions are on October 26, 2022, and October 28, 2022, at the PawPaw […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Railroad Days return to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – When you hear that train rolling around the bend in Southern West Virginia, you know it can only mean one thing. Hinton Railroad Days are back. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Summers County’s biggest celebration of the year finally makes its return. The festival celebrates all things Hinton […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Mercer Elementary School holds annual pumpkin decorating contest

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One school is decorating pumpkins for a good cause. Students at Mercer Elementary School dressed up pumpkins in crazy costumes for their annual pumpkin decorating contest. Then they vote with cents for the best-dressed gourd. Students Decklin, Duncan, and Ivy said they plan to donate the money to Amy’s House of […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Veterans Day and Christmas Parades in Beckley seeking entries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the American Legion Post 32 and the Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee will be hosting the annual Veterans Parade beginning at 11:00 A.M. At Park Middle School, the Veterans Parade line-up will take place between 9:00 A.M. and 10:45 A.M., which will have floats and vehicles […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

JCPenney celebrates grand opening of JCPenney Beauty

One department store retailer is making big changes and you can see them at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley. JCPenney at Crossroads Mall celebrated the grand opening of JCPenney Beauty. The store ended its partnership with makeup store Sephora to bring in their new partnership and concept. Beauty Manager Ashley Sanchez said they carry over […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley airport advises holiday travelers to plan ahead

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving rose by 21 percent, travel industry experts report, and airline tickets at Christmas look to be the highest in five years. Staffing shortages, aircraft delays, higher fuel prices, and conservative schedules by airline companies are factors, according to travel experts Raleigh County Memorial Airport Assistant Manager […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature.  The […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson visits Child Protect Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Child Protect of Mercer County received a special visitor on Thursday, October 20, 2022. United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson toured Child Protect and congratulated the organization on a three-year grant they received. Thompson said he’s still seeing the same challenges he once saw when […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Princeton Police Department’s Explorers Program starts October 29

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s Police Department announced the return of its Explorer’s Program today. The Princeton Police Department has announced its Explorer’s Program will begin October 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton.  Some of the topics taught in the up coming weeks will be, Halloween safety, gun safety, bullying and […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy