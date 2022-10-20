Read full article on original website
Donaldsonville man arrested after allegedly shooting apartments with people inside
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man has been charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly shooting at apartments with people in them. On Oct. 19, deputies responded to the 200 block of D’Ville Villiage Circle and saw multiple apartments had been shot at....
Man accused of shooting near Southern University to be held without bond
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The suspect accused of firing shots into a crowd at a fraternity party near Southern University Friday, 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams, will be held without bond. “Based on him being out on two charges, we asked both of the different courts to hold him without...
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
“You’re strong enough,” Local woman advocates against domestic violence after tragic killing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– One year after the late Myesha Davis lost her life to domestic violence, loved ones gathered for a prayer and balloon release in her memory. Those gathered also wanted to honor the memories of others who’d lost their lives to domestic violence. One of...
BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
Plaquemine parks damaged, fires set; 2 juveniles arrested
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over the last weekend, activity center break-ins, and vehicles set on fire, officials said in a social media post on Monday. They said the two vehicles set on fire were used by the fire department for wreck extradition training.
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
Benefit for cancer patient beaten after road rage incident to be held Sunday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The family of a cancer patient who was beaten after a road rage incident is holding a medical benefit for him Sunday. Scott Gray was involved in an accident off Causey Road in Prairieville on Sunday, Oct. 16. Gray’s wife, Ezaine, received a call from him and learned he was left on the side of the road. Scott is recovering from eye surgery and other injuries from the incident.
No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
Community gathers to support man battling cancer, injuries after road rage incident
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish came together to support a man battling stage four cancer and injuries after a road rage incident left him beaten on the side of the road. In honor of Scott Gray, the community put together a benefit for him. There were motorcycles, vintage...
One injured in early morning shooting on Wyoming St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming St. A woman was seen being taken away from the shooting scene on a stretcher. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported...
Man surrenders after barricading himself inside Gentilly home with baby, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans police say a standoff came to an end on Monday (Oct. 24) more than 17 hours after a man barricaded himself and his child inside a Gentilly home. Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers with the New Orleans Police Department responded to the 5400 block...
Firefighters rescue man in apartment on fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge firefighters responding to a Monday apartment fire rescued a man inside the unit. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Victoria Drive apartment around noon where the fire was found in a downstairs apartment unit. The fire department said a man...
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
Hammond man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday. Louisiana State Police Troopers were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 51 and I-55 around 9:45 p.m. According to the state police, an investigation revealed that 30-year-old Brandon Whittington went off the roadway and hit a tree. Whittington was driving southbound on I-55 in a 2017 Mercedes C300 and was wearing a seatbelt.
Family loses pets, home in 7th Ward fire Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in the 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning. Homeowner Angela Johnson told the Humane Society of Louisiana that at about 6:30 a.m., the fire was ignited on their front porch and instantly spread through the home in the 1900 block of Allen Street. Firemen at the door woke up the family and they quickly tried to find a way out.
New urgent care to open in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A new Ochsner urgent care is coming to Livingston Parish. The urgent care will open in Denham Springs and include four exam rooms, an X-ray space, and a treatment room. Flu shots and rapid COVID-19 tests will be available. Ochsner says the urgent care...
Public invited to community meetings on blight in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those living in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to two community meetings focusing on blight initiatives. “To be located in an unincorporated part of the parish means the areas are not incorporated within the City of Baker, therefore services are provided by the parish,” Baton Rouge city officials said in a news release Monday. “Often times, this is very confusing and frustrating for residents that often find themselves in “blurred line spaces.”
Where to throw out old tires, auto products in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish will be collecting hazardous materials on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Alexander Park. Materials that will be collected include cooking oils, auto products such as anti-freeze and brake fluid, mothballs, and bug sprays. A full list of accepted materials can be found below.
