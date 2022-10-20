ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Plaquemine parks damaged, fires set; 2 juveniles arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over the last weekend, activity center break-ins, and vehicles set on fire, officials said in a social media post on Monday. They said the two vehicles set on fire were used by the fire department for wreck extradition training.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Benefit for cancer patient beaten after road rage incident to be held Sunday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The family of a cancer patient who was beaten after a road rage incident is holding a medical benefit for him Sunday. Scott Gray was involved in an accident off Causey Road in Prairieville on Sunday, Oct. 16. Gray’s wife, Ezaine, received a call from him and learned he was left on the side of the road. Scott is recovering from eye surgery and other injuries from the incident.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
BAKER, LA
One injured in early morning shooting on Wyoming St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming St. A woman was seen being taken away from the shooting scene on a stretcher. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Firefighters rescue man in apartment on fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge firefighters responding to a Monday apartment fire rescued a man inside the unit. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Victoria Drive apartment around noon where the fire was found in a downstairs apartment unit. The fire department said a man...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hammond man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday. Louisiana State Police Troopers were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 51 and I-55 around 9:45 p.m. According to the state police, an investigation revealed that 30-year-old Brandon Whittington went off the roadway and hit a tree. Whittington was driving southbound on I-55 in a 2017 Mercedes C300 and was wearing a seatbelt.
HAMMOND, LA
Family loses pets, home in 7th Ward fire Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in the 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning. Homeowner Angela Johnson told the Humane Society of Louisiana that at about 6:30 a.m., the fire was ignited on their front porch and instantly spread through the home in the 1900 block of Allen Street. Firemen at the door woke up the family and they quickly tried to find a way out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New urgent care to open in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A new Ochsner urgent care is coming to Livingston Parish. The urgent care will open in Denham Springs and include four exam rooms, an X-ray space, and a treatment room. Flu shots and rapid COVID-19 tests will be available. Ochsner says the urgent care...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Public invited to community meetings on blight in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those living in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to two community meetings focusing on blight initiatives. “To be located in an unincorporated part of the parish means the areas are not incorporated within the City of Baker, therefore services are provided by the parish,” Baton Rouge city officials said in a news release Monday. “Often times, this is very confusing and frustrating for residents that often find themselves in “blurred line spaces.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Where to throw out old tires, auto products in West Baton Rouge

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish will be collecting hazardous materials on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Alexander Park. Materials that will be collected include cooking oils, auto products such as anti-freeze and brake fluid, mothballs, and bug sprays. A full list of accepted materials can be found below.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

