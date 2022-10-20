NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in the 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning. Homeowner Angela Johnson told the Humane Society of Louisiana that at about 6:30 a.m., the fire was ignited on their front porch and instantly spread through the home in the 1900 block of Allen Street. Firemen at the door woke up the family and they quickly tried to find a way out.

