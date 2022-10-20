Bubbles, bubbles, and more bubbles, you may have seen him on America’s Got Talent, Blaise Ryndes, brings a fusion of art, science, and magic. What began as a hobby in 2010, turned into a bubble profession when the artist Blaise Ryndes received a magic kit for his 9th birthday. He quickly mastered all the tricks and longed for more. He convinced his father to take him to a magic shop in their hometown of Tampa, Florida. Blaise began to immerse himself in all things magic. He acquired new tricks, attended seminars and conventions. After about 9 months of practice and serious dedication, Blaise started to perform small magic shows for friends and family. It was so well received that he was hired on several occasions to do birthday parties for kids in the neighborhood.

