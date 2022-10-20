Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Students in Chaves, Lincoln counties now have a dedicated STEM center
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Some students in Roswell are getting new tools to learn more about science, math, and technology thanks to Devon Energy and the Chase Foundation. Students at Sidney Gutierrez School and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties now have a dedicated STEM center. Those centers have new furniture and […]
New Mexico State Police investigating fatal crash south of Roswell
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 285 between Roswell and Artesia Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. They say that a semi-tractor trailer was headed south behind a Chevrolet pickup when the pickup was rear-ended by the semi. After impact, the pickup rolled killing 23-year-old Luis Alberto Borunda who died […]
KOAT 7
Changes coming to your ballots this election season
Election Day ballots will look different for many in Albuquerque. Last year, our state approved new congressional district maps that changed what ballots will look like for the foreseeable future. Some significant changes came in Albuquerque and affected the race to represent congressional district two. "The southern congressional district could...
Chaves County officials searching for woman in murder case
Chaves County authorities are looking for a woman.
Spheres Bubble Show is coming to Roswell Nov 5-6
Bubbles, bubbles, and more bubbles, you may have seen him on America’s Got Talent, Blaise Ryndes, brings a fusion of art, science, and magic. What began as a hobby in 2010, turned into a bubble profession when the artist Blaise Ryndes received a magic kit for his 9th birthday. He quickly mastered all the tricks and longed for more. He convinced his father to take him to a magic shop in their hometown of Tampa, Florida. Blaise began to immerse himself in all things magic. He acquired new tricks, attended seminars and conventions. After about 9 months of practice and serious dedication, Blaise started to perform small magic shows for friends and family. It was so well received that he was hired on several occasions to do birthday parties for kids in the neighborhood.
Comments / 0