West Virginia State

Workforce WV statewide virtual job fair for November

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — WorkForce West Virginia recently announced the next series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event.

“We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month. The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes. We are excited to see this series continue to grow as we provide a free, virtual space for West Virginians to explore career opportunities.”

Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

Virtual job fairs are a wonderful opportunity that allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair has many features too such as a portal that features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for anyone attending to register/sign up and log in.

Job seekers should dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may want to have a video interview.

Registration is mandatory for both employers and job seekers who are interested in applying. Click here to register for the Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Statewide Virtual Job Fair as either an employer or jobseeker.

When registering, employers will have a “Virtual Booth” created to connect with job seekers. After this step is completed and done, this booth will be available during other later potential job fairs.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit workforcewv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.

