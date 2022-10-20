ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and later died from his injuries.

Maestas denied having a gun but his girlfriend told police that not only did he have one but that he got rid of it moments after the shooting. Maestas is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

