Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and later died from his injuries.

Maestas denied having a gun but his girlfriend told police that not only did he have one but that he got rid of it moments after the shooting. Maestas is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.