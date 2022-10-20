Hundreds of unionized General Electric workers from plants around the country are planning to rally Tuesday in Schenectady. They'll be coming from places like Kentucky, Kansas and Massachusetts, marching from IUE-CWA Local 301 Union Hall at 251 State Street to Schenectady GE. There they’ll rally and demand that the nearly $80 billion company reinvest in American workers, stop alleged illegal union busting, and take immediate action to protect jobs, strengthen pay, ensure retirement security, and cut healthcare costs for its domestic workforce.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO