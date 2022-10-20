Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Unionized GE workers to rally in Schenectady
Hundreds of unionized General Electric workers from plants around the country are planning to rally Tuesday in Schenectady. They'll be coming from places like Kentucky, Kansas and Massachusetts, marching from IUE-CWA Local 301 Union Hall at 251 State Street to Schenectady GE. There they’ll rally and demand that the nearly $80 billion company reinvest in American workers, stop alleged illegal union busting, and take immediate action to protect jobs, strengthen pay, ensure retirement security, and cut healthcare costs for its domestic workforce.
Hudson Hall celebrates book release of "Elegy for an Appetite" with Cafe Mutton's Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan and food writer Tamar Adler
Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York is hosting a book event for “Elegy for an Appetite” with local chef and author Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson's Cafe Mutton and food writer Tamar Adler on Thursday at 6 PM. Elegy for an Appetite is the story of a young cook’s...
