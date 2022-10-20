CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A windy and warm weekend continues with changes on the way. A decent breeze continues this evening into tonight, with the risk for outdoor fires getting out of control staying high through sunset. Avoid outdoor burning, probably even through the weekend if you can help it. Lows tonight only fall toward around 60 degrees, setting up another warm day on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will likely be a bit stronger during the day, with gusts in excess of 30 mph for much of the day and evening.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO