Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Rainfall continues tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much-needed rainfall continues. In fact, there is a possibility of some lingering showers on Tuesday as well. Cooler conditions have begun to arrive in the state behind this storm system. Highs now fall into the 50s with lows in the 30s for the remainder of the week. The early outlook for the Halloween weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A warm and windy Sunday with rain on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky outside the window with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday with highs this afternoon climbing into the upper 70s with winds out of the SSE ranging from 20-30+. While we’ll see lots of sunshine today, clouds and isolated to scattered showers and storms will move into the area late this afternoon and into the evening. Isolated rain chances will continue Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Windy, warm conditions through Sunday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A windy and warm weekend continues with changes on the way. A decent breeze continues this evening into tonight, with the risk for outdoor fires getting out of control staying high through sunset. Avoid outdoor burning, probably even through the weekend if you can help it. Lows tonight only fall toward around 60 degrees, setting up another warm day on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will likely be a bit stronger during the day, with gusts in excess of 30 mph for much of the day and evening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade returns after two year hiatus

Volunteering at any age can be a great way to gain different perspectives, and better understand those around you. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated: 4 hours ago. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa adds to Homecoming lineup

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. New Hampton voters to take on ambulance funding in ballot measure. Updated: 6 hours ago. Voters in New Hampton have a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Homecoming kicked off this weekend at the University of Iowa with two new events, the Hawks Run...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces ‘Button Design Contest’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now through December 4th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival will be accepting submissions for its annual Button Design Contest. The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is starting its 40th anniversary by taking a look at the festival’s past, present, and future. Community members will submit their designs for consideration to be featured on the official Freedom Festival attendee button in 2023.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Camanche, Iowa 9 year-old to be Kid Captain for Northwestern at Iowa game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick on Saturday. For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered...
CAMANCHE, IA
KCRG.com

Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
ROBINS, IA
KCRG.com

Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire

Surrounded by family and caregivers at UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, Tyler rang the bell today to celebrate being cancer-free. A new report shows student's math and reading scores had big declines in the pandemic, including the biggest ever drop in math. One taken to hospital after house fire...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin. Updated: 6 hours ago. The suspect in a robbery and police chase that started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Delicious pumpkin spice recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares delicious pumpkin spice recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Notes: you do not need to add additional cake ingredients listed on the cake mix. 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree. 2 eggs. Directions. Combine cake mix, pumpkin and eggs. Spray a 12-cup...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free

TV9's Libbie Randall sits down with Christina Bohannan to discuss her platform and plans for the future of the district. Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution. Updated: 3 hours ago. That amendment would go further than the second amendment of...
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

New Hampton voters to take on ambulance funding in ballot measure

Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade returns after...
MARION, IA

