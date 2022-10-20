Read full article on original website
Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
newyorkupstate.com
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Rocky Horror, Hari Kondabolu, alpaca show: 13 things to do in CNY this weekend
It’s Halloweekend! That means spooky woodland trails, Rocky Horror Picture Show, costumed bike rides, Halloween markets and creepy cocktails. If scary isn’t your scene, there’s a stand-up comedy show by Hari Kondabolu in Ithaca, a modern dance performance at the Landmark Theatre and an alpaca show at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are plenty of family-friendly trick-or-treat options, too.
localsyr.com
MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
Baldwinsville’s Baker News broadcast takes top-5 finish at national film festival
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Baker News broadcast took a top-5 finish Sunday at the 2022 All-American High School Film Festival Sunday night in Brooklyn. The Bees entered a highlight reel of their weekly satirical show in the best broadcast journalism category. Baldwinsville did not take first place but after that the positions aren’t announced.
rew-online.com
AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York
AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
Dewitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
wwnytv.com
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse
FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
urbancny.com
Walkable Neighborhoods – Park Avenue
It’s getting safer and easier to walk to schools, parks, and shopping in #Syracuse. As part of the City’s municipal sidewalk maintenance program, new sidewalks were constructed along multiple blocks in Park Avenue. These are scenes on Geddes Street and Richmond Avenue – extending south to Erie Boulevard, west to Wall Street, north to Wilkinson Street, and east to Van Rensselaer Street.
How would Upstate-Crouse merger help Central NY patients? Hospitals make their case
Syracuse, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital would have room for many of the thousands of patients it now turns away if it merges with its next-door neighbor Crouse Hospital, the hospitals say. That’s because Crouse is licensed to operate far more beds than it uses, while Upstate doesn’t have...
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Onondaga County to help lead-poisoned kids before negative effects of toxic exposure appear
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County wants to get services to lead poisoned kids before negative effects of toxic lead exposure appear. The “Lead It Go” pilot program will offer services to children as soon as testing shows they have elevated blood lead levels. Lead-poisoned kids have had...
WKTV
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
iheartoswego.com
Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022
Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
CNY Inspirations: Compassionate community wins
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Growing up, statistics said that we were living in “poverty,” but many of us did not know we were. I remember having hard times, but I remember more about the good times and how the community came together. Children played together, and we all helped each other. I remember knowing I could ask my neighbors for sugar or milk; they would always help and even give extra. I remember going to school, riding my bike for hours, making mud pies and coming home for a meal. I remember eating rice and beans daily, which reflected our culture. I remember opening one cereal box at a time, but it did not bother us; we just ate the box faster. Statistics may call it poverty, but we felt rich because we had a loving, supportive, fun community that was rich to us! Nothing can ever beat a community full of compassionate and caring people; not even poverty.
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
localsyr.com
Reconstruction set to begin on Avery Avenue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on October 22 that road reconstruction is set to begin Monday on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Ave. from West Genesee St. to Grand Ave. beginning October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic...
