Tena L. Politte, 63, of St. James, MO passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home, with her daughter by her side. Tena Louise Politte was born on January 4, 1959 in Washington, MO to the late Chester Politte, Sr. and Bonnie Lou (Bull) Politte. She grew up in Sullivan and attended school there, and in Colorado, later graduating from Sullivan High, class of 1978. Tena was married to Jim Collins on March 16, 2014. She lived in the Sullivan area for most of her life, but made the move to St. James in 2018. Tena enjoyed crafting, singing Karaoke, and watching movies. She had quite a collection of movies. She also liked classic country music and was known to sing Blue Moon of Kentucky, Delta Dawn, and Crazy. Tena will be missed by her family and friends.

SAINT JAMES, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO