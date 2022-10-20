Read full article on original website
Jackie S. Funkhouser
Jackie S. Funkhouser, 77, of Bourbon, MO passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Meramec Nursing Center. Jackie Sue Neff was born in Sullivan, MO on November 14, 1944 to Zelmer and Melba (Range) Neff. She grew up and attended school in Bourbon. Jackie was united in marriage to Gary Funkhouser, Sr. on December 8, 1975. Jackie had one son, Greg, and Gary had three children: Gary Jr., Gerry, and Lisa. Jackie loved Gary’s three children as her own, and her son Greg took the last name Funkhouser.
Dale L. Umbright
Dale L. Umbright, 73, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was at his home, surrounded by his family. Dale Lee Umbright was born in Sullivan, MO on September 19, 1948 to Charles and LaVerne (McDaniel) Umbright. He attended and graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1966. Dale started his working career with General Motors, but later went to work on the oil rigs in Grants, New Mexico. After returning to Sullivan, he resumed working for General Motors. Dale had a special friend, Carol Smith, who was the love of his life. He loved her children as his own. Sadly, Carol preceded him in death.
James ‘Jim’ Cottrell
James “Jim” Cottrell, 72, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. James Vencil Cottrell was born in Steelville, MO on March 19, 1950 to Arlie “Vencil” and Myrtle “Alline” (Harris) Cottrell. He was raised in Steelville and graduated from Steelville High in 1968. During his senior year of high school, Jim broke the record for shot put and discus and held that record for many decades. He became a Christian at a young age and served the Lord all of his life.
Edna M. Downes
Edna M. Downes, 95, of Leasburg, MO, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Cuba Manor. Edna Marie Brand was born in St. Louis, MO on November 24, 1926 to John and Josephine (Todd) Brand. She grew up and attended school in the St. Louis area, and graduated in 1944. Edna was united in marriage to her soulmate, Harry Downes, in 1952. Together they had one daughter, Sandra, whom they raised in Saint Louis. They would often spend their weekends at their vacation home in Leasburg, MO. Edna made her career in the banking industry as the Vice President of several different banks collectively for 30+ years. She devoted the last 20 years of her career to the Mark Twain Bank.
Tena L. Politte
Tena L. Politte, 63, of St. James, MO passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home, with her daughter by her side. Tena Louise Politte was born on January 4, 1959 in Washington, MO to the late Chester Politte, Sr. and Bonnie Lou (Bull) Politte. She grew up in Sullivan and attended school there, and in Colorado, later graduating from Sullivan High, class of 1978. Tena was married to Jim Collins on March 16, 2014. She lived in the Sullivan area for most of her life, but made the move to St. James in 2018. Tena enjoyed crafting, singing Karaoke, and watching movies. She had quite a collection of movies. She also liked classic country music and was known to sing Blue Moon of Kentucky, Delta Dawn, and Crazy. Tena will be missed by her family and friends.
Leo M. Wiese
Leo M. Wiese, 83, of Bourbon, MO passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. Leo Melvin Wiese was born on June 18, 1939 in Sullivan, MO to Harry Melvin and Allie Frances (Bell) Wiese. He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended and graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1957. Leo was blessed with four children: Lynne, Lane, Leroy, and Lance.
Lawrence ‘Larnie’ Barton
Lawrence A. “Larnie” Barton, 86, of Sullivan, MO, passed away at Meramec Nursing Center of Sullivan on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Larnie was born in St. Clair, MO on January 2, 1936 to Donald Morgan and Blanche Sarah (Girardier) Barton. He grew up and attended school in St. Clair. As a young man, Larnie joined his local church and he remained active in the church his whole life. He was a millwright by trade and was employed by J.S. Alberici for 50 years. Larnie married JoAnn McMullin on June 18, 1955, and to this union five children were born: Vickie, Scott, Angela, John, and Jody. They raised their family in Lonedell, but later divorced.
James Tripp
James “Jim” Tripp, 78, of Bourbon, Missouri went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He left this earthly world the way that he had hoped for, outside at his home working in the warm sunshine. James Eugene Tripp was...
Linda S. Blankenship
Linda S. Blankenship, 76, of Sullivan, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Linda Sue Blankenship was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on November 14, 1945 to John and Elizabeth (Best) Uram. She grew up and attended school in Arizona, Saint Louis, and Sullivan before going to work at an early age.
Richard Messerly Sr.
Richard A. Messerly Sr., 67, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Richard Alan Messerly Sr. was born on January 26, 1955 in Saint Louis, Missouri to John and Evelyn (Seaton) Messerly. He grew up and attended school in the Saint Louis area, and graduated from Roosevelt High.
Charlotte D. Hunter
Iehlke), age 89, of Stanton, MO, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 from heart failure. Charlotte Dorothy Ziehlke was born on February 2, 1933 in Skokie, Illinois, to August and Elsie Ziehlke (Hering). She lived on a farm in Skokie where they grew their own vegetables. She moved to Chicago, and from there bought a house in Oak Lawn suburb that was in her own name. This was not common at that time.
Virginia L. Flanagin
Virginia L. Flanagin, 78, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Virginia Lee was born in Gerald, MO on April 2, 1944 to George Henry and Ida L. (Williams) Renick. She attended grade school at Spring Bluff R-15 and graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1962. On October 12, 1963, Virginia was united in marriage to George O. Flanagin and they were blessed with two daughters, Patricia and Pamela.
Lester E. Willhite
Lester E. Willhite, of Sullivan, MO was born on Tuesday, August 30, 1932 in Dillard, MO to William Arthur Willhite and Ila Emaline Willhite (nee Turnbough). He passed away at Dunsford Court Memory Care Center in Sullivan, MO, on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the age of 89 years, 11 months and 23 days.
Leroy V. Thompson
S born August 26, 1938 to Virgil and Marie Thompson in Sullivan, Missouri. He went to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for boot camp, and then to Fort Monmouth New Jersey. He went to his first overseas duty station in Germany, where he met the Jove of his life Ingeborg. They spent sixty-three wonderful years together.
myleaderpaper.com
Two women hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus woman and an Illinois woman were injured Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Meyer Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:14 a.m., Angelah M. McPherson, 25, of Festus, in a northbound 2003 Buick LeSabre, was turning left...
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
KMOV
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager shot and killed a student and a teacher and injured seven others at a high school in South City Monday morning. Responding officers shot and killed the gunman. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teenage girl was shot and...
