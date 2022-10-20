Larry Ogunjobi, Cam Sutton, Myles Jack among Steelers upgraded on Thursday injury report

Their injury report remains lengthy, but it generally is delivering good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Only one player on the 53-man roster did not practice Thursday because of injury – return man Steven Sims – and only one other was limited in his participation: cornerback James Pierre. Among those who were listed as practicing fully on the league-mandated status report were eight players whose status as such was an upgrade from Wednesday’s practice.

That includes defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, who had not practiced at all Wednesday because of a knee injury. Defensive backs Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cameron Sutton (hamstring) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) were full participants after being limited Wednesday and not playing in Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Levi Wallace and tight end Pat Freiermuth missed that game because of concussions, but each has fully practiced this week.

Inside linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), defensive lineman Chris Wormley (ankle), center Mason Cole (foot/ankle) and right guard James Daniels (ankle) each went from limited participation Wednesday to practicing fully Thursday.

Pierre was a new addition to the injury report, suggesting he suffered an injury Thursday. Pierre was a fill-in starter against the Bucs as the result of the injuries in the secondary.

Sims was in his first game as the Steelers’ primary punt and kick returner Sunday. If he is not deemed healthy enough to face the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Gunner Olszewski could regain the job he held over the first four weeks of the season.

The final practice of the week is scheduled to begin late Friday morning.

