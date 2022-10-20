ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: 4 teens killed in crash on 198 ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say four teenagers are dead and two other people were in the hospital after an early-morning crash at the inbound Kensington Expressway (33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (198). Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday....
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County

BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

