Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
An early morning rollover accident near the Route 198 ramp in Buffalo on Monday caused brief a closure of the inbound Route 33, as well as multiple fatalities. Read more here:
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
DEC recognizes North Tonawanda as climate smart community
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local city has been recognized by the DEC as a climate smart community. On Friday, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec announced the city had received its bronze certification as a climate smart community. “This is part of the city’s commitment to take steps in...
Some west side residents voice opposition regarding plans for a new microbrewery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The neighbors on Tremont Avenue in Buffalo will tell you they fought to improve their street and neighborhood. Now some of them are ready for a new battle. Matt Redpath and his wife purchased the property at 38 Tremont and they plan to open a microbrewery. Redpath said it will be more than you think.
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Michael Myers Appears All Over Zillow House in Hamburg, New York
Halloween lovers you will love this house in Hamburg, New York featuring Michael Myers! This is awesome. If you are scrolling on Zillow looking at houses (don't worry--we all do it even though we aren't trying to buy a house) you might get a good laugh out of these pictures.
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda
Her vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Mayor Byron Brown talks water treatment on Talk of the Town
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of water issues around the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was discussing the city's water treatment plant on his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. Buffalo has the second largest treatment plant in the state, located at Bird Island. Earlier this...
State Police investigating stolen tractor in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a stolen tractor that was found in Chautauqua County. The model of the tractor is a 2015 Kabota M9960HD12. The serial number ends in 174. The tractor was seen in the area of State Route 62 in the town of Ellington. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
$30.1 million NYS funding milestone reached for Buffalo & Erie County beautification & improvement projects
Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee marks 15 years of enhancing resources. √ Financial commitments stem from licensing of Niagara Power Project, state's largest source of clean electricity. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the achievement of a $30.1 million milestone in New York State support for projects...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say four teenagers are dead and two other people were in the hospital after an early-morning crash at the inbound Kensington Expressway (33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (198). Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday....
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, police said. The victim was shot in the elbow while inside of a vehicle and was taken to ECMC. The...
Buffalo man sentence for fatally stabbing a 50-year-old man
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced for fatally stabbing a 50-year-old man. Reginald M. Branch, 30, was sentenced Monday afternoon by the Erie County Court for fatally stabbing a man inside his upstairs apartment in Buffalo. Branch is sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five...
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
