Community Healthcare Center to host blood drive

By Christopher Walker
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Community Healthcare Center on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, October 27 th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Texas Blood Institute. The blood drive is in memory of Leesa Manning.

Texas Blood Institute bloodmobile will be at the center.  They will be in an empty parking lot across the street from our clinic at the corner of Lee Street and 2 nd Street.

Anyone that would like to donate is invited. Appointments are encouraged.

To schedule an appointment at Community Healthcare Center’s blood drive, please call David Preston at 940-397-2599.

