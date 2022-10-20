Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News
Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Pete Carroll Tonight
Is Pete Carroll the early Coach of the Year in the National Football League?. The Seahawks head coach might be. Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason and appeared to be in tank mode heading into the regular season, will improve to 4-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Chargers.
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News
Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction
Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants To Buy Into 1 NFL Team
NBA legend Magic Johnson has spared no expense in adding several sports franchises to his portfolio. But there's one NFL team that he would like to add. According to Semafor, Johnson is interested in buying a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. To that end, the NBA legend is already in talks with investors to obtain a minority share in the franchise from principal owner Mark Davis.
Anonymous NFL Executive Identifies Problem With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have looked pretty mediocre so far this season. The Packers are 3-3 on the year, following Sunday's surprising loss to the New York Jets. Rodgers has looked far from his MVP-level self, too.. One anonymous NFL executive believes Rodgers' body language is as...
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News
With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter. Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News
Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week
Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had 6-Word Message For Matt LaFleur Today
What the heck is going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason and their offense has looked abysmal for much of the 2022 regular season. Sunday, it's been struggling once again. Rodgers is clearly frustrated, as he had...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Old Coach News
Herschel Walker's run for a U.S. Senate seat has brought out a lot of opinions. The former Georgia Bulldogs and NFL star is running for office out of the state he starred collegiately in. This week, CNN caught up with one of Walker's old high school football coaches, who also...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message About Quinn Ewers' Role Moving Forward
This Saturday's game against Oklahoma State didn't go very well for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. He threw three interceptions in a losing effort. Not only did Ewers toss multiple interceptions, he struggled mightily with his accuracy. The former five-star recruit completed just 19-of-49 pass attempts. Despite how poorly Ewers played...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Decision News
Bubba Wallace received a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver intentionally spun out another driver and then shoved Kyle Larson after the two drivers got out of their respective cars. This week, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin announced that Wallace faced...
