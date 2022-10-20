Read full article on original website
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
New development coming to Pratt City rebuilding area destroyed by 2011 tornado
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has committed to building up to 50 single-family detached houses in Shadow Brook, Birmingham's North Pratt neighborhood. The project is part of a dedicated effort by the City of Birmingham to rebuild the area, which was devastated by a tornado during...
Magic City Classic Week to bring tens of thousands of fans to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s Magic City Classic week and thousands will be heading to Legion Field for the big annual game on Saturday. Starting today at 8 a.m. you can buy your tailgating spot down at legion field as tailgating move-in starts on Wednesday. Officials are expecting more...
2022 Winter Weather Outlook: Warmer, drier South with ongoing La Nina in place
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — NOAA's Temperature Forecast This Winter Season. The greatest chance for warmer-than-average conditions are in western Alaska, and the Central Great Basin and Southwest extending through the Southern Plains. Warmer-than-average temperatures are also favored in the Southeastern U.S. and along the Atlantic Coast. Below-average temperatures are favored...
Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
Convention and Visitors Bureau approves key amphitheater funding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau has approved a key funding piece for a future $50 million amphitheater near the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. Its board agreed to set aside revenue it receives from the Westin and Sheraton hotels to help pay down debt to...
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
Alabama cruises to victory 30-6 over Mississippi State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cruised to a victory on homecoming weekend beating Mississippi State 30 – 6. The sixth-ranked Crimson Tide got off to a strong start taking a 24-0 lead into halftime. Bryce Young played an effective game completing 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards...
10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event
BESSEMER, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family. Jennifer...
50 Years Ago, the Clean Water Act of 1972 changed history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Clean Water Act set out to raise the national water quality standards, restrict pollution, and invest in wastewater treatment and better wetlands management. Organizations like Black Warrior Riverkeeper are the foot soldiers on the ground doing just that. The Clean Water Act does not directly...
Human remains found behind Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
Coosa County woman killed in early morning crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Weogufka in Coosa County died after a crash in Shelby County early this morning. The Alabama State Troopers reported Adeline Morris, 23, was killed when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving went off the road and overturned in a creek. The crash...
Woman killed in crash near Sipsey in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — An Empire woman died after her car crashed into a tree earlier Saturday. The Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened about 11:35 a.m. on Sipsey Road, just east of Sipsey in Walker County. The driver was identified as Sandra Harris, 64. No other vehicles...
