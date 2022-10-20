ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course

This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Skate-O-Mania donates facility for Halloween party for those with disabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skate-O-Mania is helping those with disabilities have a happy Halloween. Patients from Thrive-Skilled Pediatric Care who require walkers and wheelchairs were able to celebrate Halloween with friends and family. The skating ring closed down for the evening to host the party for an estimated 150 attendees. Thrive says Skate O Mania is perfect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
THOREAU, NM
KRQE News 13

Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers

Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple pursuits. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led …. Teen charged after...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record

On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Expanded early voting begins in New Mexico

Saturday, Oct. 22, was the first day of expanded early voting in New Mexico. Voting centers are open again for the 2022 midterm elections. There are 20 locations throughout Bernalillo County where people can submit their ballots. KOAT spoke with the deputy clerk for Bernalillo County, Michelle Kavanaugh, about what...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

