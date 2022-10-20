Bridge Street death ruled a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street Wednesday a homicide.

Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Santino Ysasi. They have not said how he died. Officers say they believe Ysasi was homeless.

GRPD’s Major Case Team is investigating. When asked if anyone was in custody, police said, “the investigation is ongoing.”

The body of Ysasi was discovered Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. at Bridge Street NW between Gold Avenue and National Avenue in Grand Rapids, officers said.

A resident of a nearby apartment complex told News 8 the body was found near the entrance to a building on the campus of the now-shuttered Saint James Catholic Church.

Homeless people have gathered in the spot where the body was found since Saint James Church closed in June , police said. Sgt. John Wittkowski with GRPD’s homeless outreach team said officers have been in the area every few days checking on the homeless population that gathers there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

