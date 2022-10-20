Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newman University Athletics confirmed the death of a member of its men’s soccer team. The university said Austin Madubuike died Sunday after a week in the Intensive Care Unit at a Fort Smith, Ark. hospital. The university said Madubuike was a first-year junior from Toronto,...
KWCH.com
Wichita’s Finest: Timothy Jones finds joy, love & himself in music
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Timothy Jones says there’s no way, in music or words, to express something perfectly. He gets that from his mother. “There are simply no words to describe my infinite love for him,” Rebecca Jones said in an email, declining further comment, “or my pride and admiration for his accomplishments.”
KWCH.com
Week of Oct. 24 Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs in cybersecurity. October is Cybersecurity Month. MONDAY: Developer II | Novacoast | Wichita | $45,000 - $65,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12269339 | Qualifications: •Python (minimum 1 year experience) • Consuming REST APIs •Unit testing and integration test frameworks •HTML/CSS and JavaScript | Novacoast has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
KWCH.com
Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism, drought persists
KU looks to newcomers to fill voids from title team. Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident. New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
Waiter reacts to serving Serena Williams at Kansas restaurant
HomeGrown Wichita at Naftzger Park served a sports celebrity breakfast on Tuesday morning.
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
KWCH.com
Another round of rain possible later this week
It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.
KWCH.com
Temps trend higher today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says skies are clearing and it is a noticeably colder start to the day across Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will climb into the near normal middle 60s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky. Wednesday will be just as...
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in southern Kansas
Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.
KAKE TV
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
KWCH.com
Record warmth- extreme fire danger
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Record heat possible today and Sunday is only part of the weather story this weekend, as wind gusts as high as 60 mph and exceptional drought will produce and extreme grass fire danger to Kansas. If a fire develops it could quickly turn in to a catastrophic situation. Under these extreme conditions any wildfire will grow and spread quickly.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Halloween fun, comedy, car show, concerts
Halloween is almost here, and there’s plenty to do in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Power back on in W. Wichita after large outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday afternoon update: Sedgwick County Emergency Communication dispatchers confirm the section of W. Wichita from 21st and Ridge Rd., which experienced a large power outage Saturday morning, has mostly regained power. Saturday morning: Sedgwick County Emergency Communication dispatchers confirm a large section of west Wichita from...
KWCH.com
Temps tumble over 30 degrees today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a wet and much colder Monday. After three days with highs in the 80s, today will be over 30 degrees colder with temperatures hovering in the lower to middle 50s. A north breeze between 10-20 mph will only increase the chill factor.
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
Comments / 0