Nashville, TN

Nashville Detectives Investigating 18-Year-Old Man Found Dead on Fairwin Avenue

By Source Staff
 4 days ago

From Metro Police

October 20, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of a man found lying on Fairwin Avenue Wednesday night with a gunshot wound. The man is tentatively identified as an 18-year-old.

The geographical location of the actual shooting remains under investigation.

No witnesses reported hearing or seeing anything suspicious prior to the victim being discovered in the roadway.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to positively identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Wilson County Source

