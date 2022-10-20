(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking the Legislature for $20 million he says will revitalize communities and improve the workforce. Half of the money for what Burgum calls the "Energizing Our Communities" plan will go toward a Rural Revitalization and Redevelopment Grant Program for cities or towns with 5,000 residents or less.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO